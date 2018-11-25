Pixel Tracker

‘Structure of Merit’ Status Reversed for Santa Barbara’s Old Casa de Sevilla Building

Property owners’ appeal of Historic Landmarks Commission designation wins City Council’s backing

Casa de Sevilla building Click to view larger
The former Casa de Sevilla building at 428 Chapala St. in downtown Santa Barbara was designated a “structure of merit” by the Historic Landmarks Commission. The City Council voted to overturn the status. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 25, 2018 | 7:53 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council has reversed a Historic Landmarks Commission ruling that designated a Lower Chapala Street building as a “structure of merit.”

On a 5-2 vote on Nov. 13, the council sided with the property owners who had appealed the designation for the former home of the historic Casa de Sevilla restaurant at 428 Chapala St.

In making its declaration, the commission said the single-story building exemplified “an important and early example of masonry architecture.”

But building owners Laurie and Mark Recordon filed an appeal with the council.

“If someone from 1870 were to drop on to Lower Chapala Street today and they looked at this building from all four sides, would they say, ‘Oh yes, that was built in 1870?’” asked Steve Amerikaner, a Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck land-use attorney representing the Recordons.

“Aside from that one wall, you could stand on all three other sides of the property and it would not convey any historical significance.”

The building was constructed in 1870 and, in 1877, an Italian sandstone wing was added to the south side, which is the wall Amerikaner was referencing.

In 2005, the current owners replaced the façade’s 19th-century paneled and glazed front door with a 12-panel door, replaced the original sandstone front steps with a wider set of tiled concrete steps, and embellished the windows with large decorative metal grilles, according to city historian Nicole Hernandez.

Amerikaner called the structure of merit designation unwarranted, and said he was concerned that his clients would have to undergo unnecessary review if they wanted to change the building.

“It’s hard to know how it would apply here,” he said. “We just believe that if the entire building is designated it would operate as a significant restraint on what the owner is able to do with the property in any kind of reasonable time frame or any kind of reasonable cost.”

Hernandez told the council there would be no difference in design review — exterior changes would still have to go before the Historic Landmarks Commission — regardless of whether the building was a structure of merit.

If the city had designated the remaining portion of the sandstone wall as a structure of merit, future exterior changes would have to be compatible with that wall, a potential outcome that Amerikaner also objected to.

Councilman Randy Rowse said the building has already changed from its original form.

“If you look at the exterior of the building, the bulk of the building has been remodeled to uphold modern ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards, certainly different health standards,” he said.

“The building was built in the 1800s. ... The fact that they have been able to preserve it all has been kind of remarkable.”

Rowse, Mayor Cathy Murillo and Councilmen Eric Friedman, Oscar Gutierrez and Gregg Hart voted to reverse the designation with Council members Jason Dominguez and Kristen Sneddon in dissent.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

