Historic Landmarks Commission Denies Plan for Botanic Garden

Today's 5-4 vote followed hours of impassioned testimony from dozens of advocates on both sides.

For the past several months, an unsightly construction zone has marred the signature landscape at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden — and it won’t seem to go away.

That’s because the county Planning Division — after granting permission to begin the project — reversed course this spring and ordered the Garden to stop the job dead in its tracks, citing complaints from neighbors. Then, the county Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission jumped into the fray, charging that the project did violence to trails designed by a famous landscape architect some 80 years ago.

On Monday, the saga will resume.

At a hearing beginning at 10 a.m., the landmarks commission is to decide whether the Garden’s half-finished plan to create an outdoor “Meadow Terrace” for Garden events can proceed. (Click here to see the agenda and maps.)

At issue is the degree to which the Garden, a nonprofit organization located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road, can alter the original design of the botanic museum.

In general, Garden officials want leeway in making changes to the area in question, which for decades was defined by its proximity to a gigantic oak tree that died and was removed in 2006.

Preservationists, referring to a resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors four years ago, say the landscape is sacred and should not be tampered with.

The project in question is a 4,200-square-foot, three-tiered terrace with sandstone retaining walls and pathways near the main trails.

Garden officials believe the landmarks commission is overstepping its jurisdiction by getting so heavily involved.

“We are a botanic garden, not a historic garden,” said Nancy Johnson, the Garden’s vice president of development and marketing.

The Garden, she added, is meant to be a museum showcasing plants that grow across California; it is not in the business of preserving the native landscape of Santa Barbara. On the contrary, she said, it goes to great lengths to simulate the landscapes of other areas in the state — like the northern and eastern parts California — by planting things like redwood trees and desert foliage, which do not grow naturally here.

In fact, she said, of the 65 acres that make up the vast expanse of the Garden, 35 of them harbor vegetation that would not grow in Santa Barbara.

“In testimonies we’ve heard people say we are painting over nature,” she said. “All this stuff is planted — this isn’t nature.”

Landmarks commissioners counter that the garden is indeed historic, and point to the resolution from the Board of Supervisors: “There shall not be any substantial deviation from the historic landscape design concept without approval.”

John Woodward, one of the nine commissioners, said the Garden not only failed to seek approval from the commission, it also tried to make a “substantial deviation.”

“Forty-two hundred square feet — that’s the size of three houses,” he said. “That patio will be big enough for several hundred people. They’ve never had events that intense before.”

Woodward added that the main area of the garden was co-designed by Lockwood de Forest, perhaps Santa Barbara’s most eminent landscape architect during the 1920s and ‘30s.

Crucial to de Forest’s design, he said, is the concept of the park’s natural, dirt trails.

“When the land was donated in 1927 to be a botanic garden, the idea was to keep it as natural as possible,” Woodward said. “The Meadow Terrace strikes right at the heart of the landmark.”

The ongoing governmental process involving the approval or denial of the Garden’s project is confusing and arcane.

First off, the Garden in the spring received a special designation from a county staff member that allows for a shotgun start devoid of a cumbersome governmental approval process.

But Woodward said the official didn’t realize the project was a matter of public controversy, meaning it did not qualify for the special designation. The official also didn’t know about the unusual county resolution declaring the trails a historic landmark. (Typically landmark status is reserved for buildings, not trails.)

So the county’s planning and development agency rescinded its permission, stopping the bulldozers.

On Sept. 10, the Garden presented its plans to the landmarks commission, which rejected the plan in a unanimous vote. The Garden then filed an appeal to the Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to hear the case in early January. But that hearing may not happen, because the landmarks commission agreed to seek a compromise solution by forming a subcommittee to massage the Garden’s plans.

The result of that attempt at cooperation is what will be brought before the entire commission Monday.

Woodward said he is skeptical; a county staff member told him that not much was changed, he said.

Further complicating matters is a similar but unrelated Garden controversy. The Garden has a much larger plan in the works to add several buildings to the land it already owns. Garden officials say expansion is necessary because some of their facilities are woefully outmoded.

That plan has long put the Garden at odds with many neighbors, who have shown up in force at multiple public hearings to protest the notion of construction on the site.