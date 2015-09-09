Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:59 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Historic Landmarks Commission Debates New Santa Barbara Central Library Look

Library building's exterior will get a major facelift in the form of a paint job, restoration work

The Historic Lands Commission on Wednesday debated the design of renovations coming to the Santa Barbara Central Library downtown.
The Historic Lands Commission on Wednesday debated the design of renovations coming to the Santa Barbara Central Library downtown.      (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 9, 2015 | 10:05 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Central Public Library is preparing for a facelift, with a restoration and paint job that could bring the historic building back to the colors of its roots.

The Historic Landmarks Commission debated the merits of exterior work Wednesday, with a majority deciding to go with shades of original stucco used when the library was built in 1917.

The commission was also set to give final approval for proposed landscaping changes in the Santa Barbara Library Plaza and around the downtown library at 40 E. Anapamu St., but designers asked to postpone the item two weeks.

Those tweaks could include fewer trees (75 to 56), less turf, a new water feature and better lighting, among other upgrades. The Library Plaza Renovation Project has an estimated $3.9 million price tag.

Improvements came before the Historic Lands Commission because the Central Library Building, Faulkner Gallery and five Eucalyptus Citriodora trees out front are designated city landmarks.

“As you know, there’s been a lot of work happening at the Central Library,” said Jim Dewey, facilities and energy manager with city public works. “We really thought it needed a new paint job.”

Winick Architects from Santa Barbara and San Francisco-based Architectural Resources Group used 27 paint samples to better determine historically accurate colors for the Central Library’s new paint job. Click to view larger
Winick Architects from Santa Barbara and San Francisco-based Architectural Resources Group used 27 paint samples to better determine historically accurate colors for the Central Library’s new paint job.  (Winick Architects rendering)

Santa Barbara-based Winick Architects presented restoration plans, which featured masonry repairs, repainting parts of the complex to match colors of a historical paint analysis, mural conservation and wood cornice repairs.

The firm worked with the same group that helped restore the terminal at Santa Barbara Airport and the Santa Barbara County Courthouse across the street from the library.

After taking 27 microscopic samples from library buildings, Winick came up with three design variations.

The first option — the one commissioners liked most — adhered to roots of the building, which has seen its original stucco finish repainted twice in its lifetime, most recently as a bronze/gray color.

Both the main Central Library building and newer connecting space at the main entrance would be a lighter stucco reminiscent of the courthouse, with the Faulkner Gallery as a darker shade.

The other two designs were a mix of both, and commissioners were in favor of using paint to accent certain architectural features that had been painted over. 

Commissioners called the current design “muted” and welcomed plans to show off its artistic features.

There's been a lot of recent work done on the library's insides, since the Central Library just completed a new Children’s Library on the lower level and will host a grand opening from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The main level has a new adult literacy center, technology space and eating area. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 