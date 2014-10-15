Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 1:38 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Historic Measure Y2014 Election for Historic College School District

By College School District | October 15, 2014 | 12:18 p.m.

With the deadline to register to vote in this year’s election Oct. 20, and the last day to request an absentee ballot on Oct. 28, community and business leaders, College School District parents and staff are ramping up their efforts to get the word out about Measure Y.

Measure Y will provide schools in the district with the necessary infrastructure and tools to bring these schools into the 21st century and bring value to all residents in the district. Statistics show that stronger schools are not only great for children and their parents, but also essential for the economic vitality of a community as a whole by raising homeowner property value.

On Oct. 20, voters residing in the College School District will have the opportunity to vote via mail-in ballot to support Measure Y’s cost effective bond that will provide schools in the district with the necessary infrastructure and tools to bring these schools into the 21st century and bring value to all residents in the district.

Voting in person will occur on Nov. 4 at designated local polling station.

The Valley’s scholastic history began in Santa Ynez, on March 16, 1844. The Old Mission Santa Inez opened The College of Our Lady of Guadalupe as a seminary for boys, which became the first college in California. 40 years later college was closed due to lack of financial means.

Later, a new school district was established and named “College District” in honor of the first college in the valley. In 1884, the Santa Ynez Grammar School was opened and became the first school in Santa Ynez.

The College School, a three story wooden structure, was established in 1896, to replace the Grammar School by combining a high school and a grammar school. The College School became the first high school in the Valley.

A fire destroyed the school in 1907, and in 1908, a three room concrete building was constructed where the original wooden school once stood. Around 1933, the first lunch program started and provided one hot meal a day to students. The multi-purpose room (pictured above) is one of the oldest remaining buildings from 1938, and it is still in use today. 

Voting “YES” for Measure Y2014 will ensure our community’s rich educational history is preserved by providing generations to come with updated buildings and technology providing superior education our children deserve. If the vote passes, Measure Y2014 will:

Measure Y 2014 will:

» Construct new and improve existing classrooms by integrating facilities with the academic program to prepare students for high demand fields such as science, technology, engineering, and math

» Improve technology infrastructure and provide access to modern computing so that students have the tools to succeed in the 21st century

» Provide specialized labs and learning environments to accommodate a technical curriculum

» Improve existing gym/multipurpose rooms to support visual and performing arts including student enrichment programs and classes

» Ensure that students are prepared to communicate effectively, solve problems and design creative solutions through critical thinking

Measure “Y2014” will allow the College School District to better integrate its facilities with a curriculum designed for 21st century learning. The bond would benefit the district's three schools: College School comprises kindergarten and first grade; Santa Ynez School serves second through eighth grades; and the public, non-profit Santa Ynez Valley Charter School serves kindergarten through eighth grade.

For more information please visit www.yesonY2014.com.

(Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum photo)

