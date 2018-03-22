Historic Theatre District Raises Curtain on TicketsSB.org

With an increasing number of world-class performing arts in Santa Barbara, the Historic Theatre District, home to The Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, and the New Vic Theater, recently launched a website, TicketsSB.org.

TicketsSB.org provides convenient and streamlined access to each venue’s website, increasing access to the performing arts, to diverse and passionate audiences, furthering the mission of the Historic Theatre District.

“Having one centralized website allows our historic theaters to collaborate on community-wide performing arts initiatives and leverage exposure for each other, all while further promoting the thriving performing arts scene in the Santa Barbara community,” said Craig Springer, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

Located in downtown Santa Barbara, the Historic Theatre District venues are within walking distance of each other, with restaurants, shops and other cultural attractions nearby.

The three theaters are kicking off 2018 with the following performance schedules:

The Granada Theatre continues its Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series with Hidden Figures on Feb. 19, and its Cine en Domingo Film Series with La Bamba on March 11.

The Granada Theatre Concert Series will present the Beach Boys on Sept. 21. Resident company highlights include:

Cameron Carpenter, Feb. 12, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures; Bernstein & Americana, Feb. 17-18, presented by the Santa Barbara Symphony; Tony-winner Kinky Boots, Feb. 20-21, presented by the Theater League; The Barber of Seville, March 2, presented by Opera Santa Barbara; and San Francisco Symphony, March 28, presented by Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA).

The Lobero Theatre's Lobero Live series presents An Evening with David Rawlings, March 2; and It’s Magic! on March 31. Jazz at the Lobero continues with An Evening with Derek Douget, Feb. 23; and Charles Lloyd and Friends, March 15.

Other Lobero highlights include pianist Peter Serkin, Feb. 24, presented by CAMA; and Romeo and Juliet, March 23-24, presented by State Street Ballet.

The Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic continues its 2017-18 season with The City of Conversation, starring Meredith Baxter and Sharon Lawrence, through Feb. 25; and The Invisible Hand, April 12-29.

For more information about The Historic Theatre District, visit TicketsSB.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.