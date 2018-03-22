Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Historic Theatre District Raises Curtain on TicketsSB.org

New website expedites access to local performing arts venues

The Granada Theatre. Click to view larger
The Granada Theatre. (Courtesy of the Historic Theatre District)
By Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre | February 13, 2018 | 8:52 a.m.

With an increasing number of world-class performing arts in Santa Barbara, the Historic Theatre District, home to The Granada Theatre, the Lobero Theatre, and the New Vic Theater, recently launched a website, TicketsSB.org.

TicketsSB.org provides convenient and streamlined access to each venue’s website, increasing access to the performing arts, to diverse and passionate audiences, furthering the mission of the Historic Theatre District.

“Having one centralized website allows our historic theaters to collaborate on community-wide performing arts initiatives and leverage exposure for each other, all while further promoting the thriving performing arts scene in the Santa Barbara community,” said Craig Springer, president/CEO of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts.

Located in downtown Santa Barbara, the Historic Theatre District venues are within walking distance of each other, with restaurants, shops and other cultural attractions nearby.

The three theaters are kicking off 2018 with the following performance schedules:

The Granada Theatre continues its Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series with Hidden Figures on Feb. 19, and its Cine en Domingo Film Series with La Bamba on March 11.

The Granada Theatre Concert Series will present the Beach Boys on Sept. 21. Resident company highlights include:

Cameron Carpenter, Feb. 12, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures; Bernstein & Americana, Feb. 17-18, presented by the Santa Barbara Symphony; Tony-winner Kinky Boots, Feb. 20-21, presented by the Theater League; The Barber of Seville, March 2, presented by Opera Santa Barbara; and San Francisco Symphony, March 28, presented by Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara (CAMA).

The Lobero Theatre's Lobero Live series presents An Evening with David Rawlings, March 2; and It’s Magic! on March 31. Jazz at the Lobero continues with An Evening with Derek Douget, Feb. 23; and Charles Lloyd and Friends, March 15.

Other Lobero highlights include pianist Peter Serkin, Feb. 24, presented by CAMA; and Romeo and Juliet, March 23-24, presented by State Street Ballet.

The Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic continues its 2017-18 season with The City of Conversation, starring Meredith Baxter and Sharon Lawrence, through Feb. 25; and The Invisible Hand, April 12-29.

For more information about The Historic Theatre District, visit TicketsSB.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 