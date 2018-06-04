Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:46 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Historical Museum to Present Lecture About Artist Lockwood de Forest

By Dacia Harwood for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum | January 13, 2014 | 2:33 p.m.

Continuing its dedication to highlighting early California artists, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum welcomes you to learn more about its latest landmark exhibition, "Luminescent Santa Barbara — Lockwood de Forest."

The museum will host a lecture about the artist titled “The Bustle of Manhattan & the Quiet of Mission Creek” by Frank Goss, art historian, at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for guests. Reservations are required.

The exhibition, on full view through March 2, presents a selection of de Forest’s finest oil sketches from throughout the region, along with studio canvases developed from his sketch work — all of which portray the wonderfully pictorial qualities of Santa Barbara.

De Forest, N.A. (1850-1932) trained with the Hudson River School as a painter, and was accepted into the prestigious National Academy in 1891. An avid traveler and accomplished designer, de Forest produced Indian furnishings with Louis Comfort Tiffany in New York, and in 1915 he settled permanently in Santa Barbara. Here the artist returned to landscape painting with his own unique and objective artistic vision of the region’s natural surroundings.

According to Daniel Calderon, chief curator and creator of Luminescent Santa Barbara, “Lockwood de Forest, N.A. was fascinated by the color of light in transition, such as at dawn, dusk, or on a moonlit night, and he painted its atmospheric effects on our landscape like no other.”

The museum invites the community to explore this celebratory exhibit created from the museum’s collection, loans and an outstanding collection of promised gifts that have not been publicly displayed in their entirety.

“We are especially proud to celebrate the work of Lockwood de Forest,” said Warren Miller, interim executive director. “This lovely exhibit illuminates the talent of the artist as well as the beauty of Santa Barbara.”

As an art historian, Goss has written extensively about early California artists including de Forest. He has been recognized for his research in the New York Times, the 42nd Street Library in New York City, among others. In 2014, he and his wife and staff will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sullivan Goss — An American Gallery.

Supporters of "Luminescent Santa Barbara — Lockwood de Forest" include Platinum: Eleanor Van Cott, Oswald J. Da Ros, John C. Woodward; Gold: Marlene & Warren Miller; Silver:  Dorothy & Ashleigh Brilliant, William S. Burtness, Astrid & Lawrence Hammett and Sullivan Goss;  Bronze: Terry Bartlett & Randall Fox, Mary & John Blair, George L. Burtness and South Coast Fine Arts Conservation Center.

Visit the exhibit between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and between noon and 5 p.m. Sundays and on First Thursday, on Feb. 6. The museum is located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, at 136 E. De la Guerra St.

 — Dacia Harwood is a publicist for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 