Santa Barbara Historical Museum to Present Lecture About Artist Lockwood de Forest

Continuing its dedication to highlighting early California artists, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum welcomes you to learn more about its latest landmark exhibition, "Luminescent Santa Barbara — Lockwood de Forest."

The museum will host a lecture about the artist titled “The Bustle of Manhattan & the Quiet of Mission Creek” by Frank Goss, art historian, at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for guests. Reservations are required.

The exhibition, on full view through March 2, presents a selection of de Forest’s finest oil sketches from throughout the region, along with studio canvases developed from his sketch work — all of which portray the wonderfully pictorial qualities of Santa Barbara.

De Forest, N.A. (1850-1932) trained with the Hudson River School as a painter, and was accepted into the prestigious National Academy in 1891. An avid traveler and accomplished designer, de Forest produced Indian furnishings with Louis Comfort Tiffany in New York, and in 1915 he settled permanently in Santa Barbara. Here the artist returned to landscape painting with his own unique and objective artistic vision of the region’s natural surroundings.

According to Daniel Calderon, chief curator and creator of Luminescent Santa Barbara, “Lockwood de Forest, N.A. was fascinated by the color of light in transition, such as at dawn, dusk, or on a moonlit night, and he painted its atmospheric effects on our landscape like no other.”

The museum invites the community to explore this celebratory exhibit created from the museum’s collection, loans and an outstanding collection of promised gifts that have not been publicly displayed in their entirety.

“We are especially proud to celebrate the work of Lockwood de Forest,” said Warren Miller, interim executive director. “This lovely exhibit illuminates the talent of the artist as well as the beauty of Santa Barbara.”

As an art historian, Goss has written extensively about early California artists including de Forest. He has been recognized for his research in the New York Times, the 42nd Street Library in New York City, among others. In 2014, he and his wife and staff will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sullivan Goss — An American Gallery.

Supporters of "Luminescent Santa Barbara — Lockwood de Forest" include Platinum: Eleanor Van Cott, Oswald J. Da Ros, John C. Woodward; Gold: Marlene & Warren Miller; Silver: Dorothy & Ashleigh Brilliant, William S. Burtness, Astrid & Lawrence Hammett and Sullivan Goss; Bronze: Terry Bartlett & Randall Fox, Mary & John Blair, George L. Burtness and South Coast Fine Arts Conservation Center.

Visit the exhibit between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and between noon and 5 p.m. Sundays and on First Thursday, on Feb. 6. The museum is located in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara, at 136 E. De la Guerra St.

— Dacia Harwood is a publicist for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.