History Comes Alive During Santa Barbara’s Presidio by Candlelight Vignettes
Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation stages re-enactments of living history from 200 years ago
By Fritz Olenberger, Noozhawk Contributor | February 10, 2013 | 1:42 a.m.
[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]
Santa Barbara’s Presidio provided visitors with a candlelit glimpse into the past during the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation’s Presidio Pastimes by Candlelight on Thursday.
The transformation of El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park included living history vignettes of the Presidio as it might have been more than two centuries ago.
Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, or call 805.966.9719.
— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.
