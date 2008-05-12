Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

History Comes to Life With ‘Presidio Pastimes’

Experience life in Santa Barbara in the 1800s at an event honoring National Preservation Month.

By Jared Brach | May 12, 2008 | 2:14 p.m.

History comes to life with the year’s first “Presidio Pastimes” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.

 

Step back in time and join in the activities as you experience life in Santa Barbara in the 1800s.

Get your hands dirty and make adobe bricks to be used in the reconstruction of El Presidio. Experience Chumash stories and culture with Julie Tumamait-Stenslie. Learn about Early California cuisine with tortilla making and demonstrations in the authentic Presidio cocina (kitchen).

Watch the Presidio soldiers (Los Soldados de Cuera) perform drills, while the blacksmith makes nails and horseshoes at a hot forge. Hear about the ongoing archaeology at El Presidio and try your hand at excavation. Practice calligraphy in the Comandancia (commander’s quarters) and learn about Early California earthenware as you make pottery with help from Maser Potter Ruben Reyes.

Museum admission is free on Saturday as the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation celebrates and shares Santa Barbara’s distinct heritage in recognition of National Preservation Month and this year’s theme: “This Place Matters."

For more information, click here or call 805.965.0093.

Jared Brach is the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation‘s membership and public relations coordinator.

 

