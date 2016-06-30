Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:32 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
History Meets Modern Living at Goleta Residential Development ‘The Knoll’

By Ashley Murphy for Compass | June 30, 2016 | 11:45 a.m.

At the intersection of impeccable craftsmanship, architectural artistry and storied Santa Barbara history, you’ll find The Knoll, a historic hilltop development of twelve custom single-family homes that boast 360-degree views of mountains, islands and sea.

A magnificent manor house sits at the heart of the 5-acre hilltop village, surrounded by an enclave of the 12 new Spanish colonial revival residences.

The result is unparalleled, a unique merger of antiquity and modern craftsmanship.

Suding//murphy partners of Compass are exclusively handling sales and marketing for the project.

Set atop the crest of The Knoll sits the manor house, designed in 1936 by prominent architectural firm Edwards and Plunkett, which is acclaimed for designing the historic Arlington Theatre and original Santa Barbara Airport.

At inception, the 6,530-square-foot manor was the only home in the area, offering sweeping panoramic views and an extraordinary vantage point that led the family to be one of the first to report the brief shelling at Ellwood Field during World War II.

Today, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom manor has been refreshed with updates including French doors and fresh landscaping.

As stewards of the property, the Oak Creek Company has made a steadfast effort to maintain the magnificence of the manor’s original splendor, preserving custom finishes that include hand-painted wallpaper and an old-growth-bamboo-lined Tiki bar with magnificent western view.

Merging with the aesthetic of the original 1930s manor house, new residences channel Spanish colonial revival elegance.

Private estates are nestled in the rolling hills of The Knoll’s natural topography to create a close-knit community enclave.

Traditional red tile roofs give way to expansive interiors, softened with sweeping archways and airy vaulted ceilings.

Designed to deliver equal parts architectural elegance and effortless functionality, these homes showcase spectacular finishes and top-of-the-line appliances.

Estates offer the luxury of single-level living, with garage, master bedroom and most common rooms on the main entry level with additional bedrooms situated downstairs.

Select residences offer the option of an attached casita with exterior entrance that doubles as a home office, in-law suite or studio.

Beyond the olive-tree lined enclave of The Knoll lies myriad neighborhood amenities. Residences are in close proximity to coffee houses, boutiques, athletic clubs and high-end grocers.

For the outdoor adventurer, idyllic beaches, pet-friendly parks and kid-approved playgrounds are minutes away.

For the schoolyard set, The Knoll is nearby a handful of prominent schools including Kellogg, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos High School.

Pricing for luxury residences at The Knoll start in the low $2 million range, and the first public open houses will be held from 12-5 p.m. July 23 and 24.

For more information, contact suding//murphy partners of Compass at 805.886.1300 or [email protected].

For more information on Compass, and to view more than $4 billion in exclusive Compass properties, visit www.compass.com.

Ashley Murphy a public relations lead at Compass.

