History Museum’s Renovation Officially Underway

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's Centennial Campaign renovations got its official start Sept. 8 as museum supporters and local elected officials helped to break ground on the project, which is expected to take eight months to complete.

Luke Swetland, museum president/CEO, presented those in attendance with a history of the Centennial Campaign Project.

Swetland then invited James Yee, interim tribal chairman of the Barbareño Band of Chumash Indians, to perform a special Chumash blessing.

Bobbie Kinnear, museum board chair; and Palmer Jackson, Jr. honorary trustee and Centennial Campaign chair, also spoke about the project.

For more information on the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman/Chris Davis for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.