Hit-and-Run Wreck Sends One Person to Hospital

Collision involving four vehicles occurred near the Earl Warren Showgrounds, according to Santa Barbara Police

One person was hospitalized Thursday night in a hit-and-run accident near the Earl Warren Showgrounds, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision, involving four vehicles, occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Calle Real and Las Positas Road, said Sgt. Dave Henderson

Three vehicles were stopped westbound on Las Positas at Calle Real when a fourth vehicle slammed into the back of the line, Henderson said.

That vehicle then fled the scene, Henderson said, but he did not have details on the make and model.

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Henderson said.

Witnesses told Noozhawk that two other people suffered minor injuries but were not hospitalized.

Further details were not available late Thursday night.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.