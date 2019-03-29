Pixel Tracker

Hit-and-Run Vehicle Crash Knocks Down Lompoc Power Pole

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 29, 2019 | 6:37 p.m.

Two people fled from the scene of a crash where a vehicle rolled over and snapped a power pole in half on Friday afternoon in Lompoc.

At 2:40 p.m., Lompoc police officers were dispatched to a reported rollover in the 1000 block of North V Street, according to Sgt. Kevin Martin.

Witnesses reported seeing two people running in opposite directions from the wrecked vehicle.  

Officers arrived to find a vehicle had rolled on its side, but discovered it was empty.

One witness captured a cell phone picture of the two men, and officers began to search the area but did not locate anyone matching the photo.

Evidence indicated that the vehicle was traveling south on V Street when it lost control, striking the west curb, Martin said.

The momentum carried it up onto the raised curb, where it struck a city power pole, causing the vehicle to roll on its side.  

The power pole snapped in half and was hanging when officers arrived.

Members of the Lompoc Electric Division responded to ensure safety around the area and to replace the power pole.

The fleeing suspects remain outstanding, Martin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department by calling 805.736.2341 or submitting a tip through the agency's mobile app.

