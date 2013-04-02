Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:01 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hit-and-Run Victim Identified as Stacia Parlanti

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | April 2, 2013 | 8:24 p.m.

Santa Maria police say a 35-year-old woman they believe was the victim of a fatal hit and run in Santa Maria last weekend was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

Stacia Parlanti, 35, of Santa Maria was found dead on the side of the roadway in the area of Mahoney and Black roads at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, police said Tuesday. An autopsy conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office confirmed that Parlanti was 21 weeks pregnant when she was hit and killed.

“The investigation into this double fatality is ongoing,” according to a statement issued Thursday from the department.

Parlanti was dead by the time responding officers arrived on the scene, and the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“It is believed the victim ... was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mahoney Road,” Sgt. Jesus Valle told Noozhawk Saturday. “The unidentified vehicle fled the scene and continued northbound on Mahoney Road.”

Police said that a factor in determining the time of the collision was a Santa Barbara County probation ankle monitor that reported a separation around 9:15 p.m. and gave the location where Parlanti was found.

Parlanti was reported to have been wearing the ankle monitor prior to the collision and the monitor had been issued as part of an alternative sentencing program.

Police do not have a description of a suspect or the vehicle that struck the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781, or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 