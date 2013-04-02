Hit-and-Run Victim Identified as Stacia Parlanti

Santa Maria police say a 35-year-old woman they believe was the victim of a fatal hit and run in Santa Maria last weekend was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

Stacia Parlanti, 35, of Santa Maria was found dead on the side of the roadway in the area of Mahoney and Black roads at 9:41 p.m. Saturday, police said Tuesday. An autopsy conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office confirmed that Parlanti was 21 weeks pregnant when she was hit and killed.

“The investigation into this double fatality is ongoing,” according to a statement issued Thursday from the department.

Parlanti was dead by the time responding officers arrived on the scene, and the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“It is believed the victim ... was struck by a northbound vehicle on Mahoney Road,” Sgt. Jesus Valle told Noozhawk Saturday. “The unidentified vehicle fled the scene and continued northbound on Mahoney Road.”

Police said that a factor in determining the time of the collision was a Santa Barbara County probation ankle monitor that reported a separation around 9:15 p.m. and gave the location where Parlanti was found.

Parlanti was reported to have been wearing the ankle monitor prior to the collision and the monitor had been issued as part of an alternative sentencing program.

Police do not have a description of a suspect or the vehicle that struck the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 805.928.3781, or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

