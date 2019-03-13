Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, March 13 , 2019, 4:23 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Hit Trails on Volunteer Workday to Restore Storm-ravaged Front Country Areas

By Summers Case for city of Santa Barbara | March 13, 2019 | 1:17 p.m.

Community members are invited to participate in a volunteer workday on State Trails Day, Saturday, April 6, that will focus on restoring areas of local trails network damaged by the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow and rains. This year’s rains have added to continued wear on the trails.

The trail work will be at Hot Springs Trail and Romero Trail from 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet, 8-8:15 a.m., at Montecito Unified School District offices, 385 San Ysidro Road. Lunch provided at the same location after the trail work from 1-2 p.m.

This is the second year restoration work is continuing in the areas so hard hit this winter and last. With the targeted trails restored and others completed, the time gets closer to having most local front country trails reopened and safe for hiking, biking, equestrian and canine use.

The workday is an opportunity to contribute to the many efforts necessary to restore and keep trails open to the public and available to future generations. There is plenty of work for both the experienced trail builder and first-time trail work volunteers.

All tools will be provided, along with instruction and directions. City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, Santa Barbara County Parks, Montecito Trail Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, Los Padres and Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers will all contribute, helpin to create a fun workday.

To volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/StateTrailsDay2019 or contact Steve Biddle, Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, 805-564-5439 or [email protected]
 
What to bring:
Water
Sunscreen
A snack (some will be provided)
Gloves
Bike helmet
Eye protection
 
What to wear:
Closed-toed shoes
Long pants for protection from poison oak

For more about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit the city of Santa Barbara website SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParksAndRec, or sign up for email list at atbit.ly/LoveParksAndRec.

— Summers Case for city of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 