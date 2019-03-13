Hit Trails on Volunteer Workday to Restore Storm-ravaged Front Country Areas

Community members are invited to participate in a volunteer workday on State Trails Day, Saturday, April 6, that will focus on restoring areas of local trails network damaged by the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow and rains. This year’s rains have added to continued wear on the trails.

The trail work will be at Hot Springs Trail and Romero Trail from 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Volunteers should meet, 8-8:15 a.m., at Montecito Unified School District offices, 385 San Ysidro Road. Lunch provided at the same location after the trail work from 1-2 p.m.

This is the second year restoration work is continuing in the areas so hard hit this winter and last. With the targeted trails restored and others completed, the time gets closer to having most local front country trails reopened and safe for hiking, biking, equestrian and canine use.

The workday is an opportunity to contribute to the many efforts necessary to restore and keep trails open to the public and available to future generations. There is plenty of work for both the experienced trail builder and first-time trail work volunteers.

All tools will be provided, along with instruction and directions. City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, Santa Barbara County Parks, Montecito Trail Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, Los Padres and Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers will all contribute, helpin to create a fun workday.

To volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/StateTrailsDay2019 or contact Steve Biddle, Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, 805-564-5439 or [email protected]



What to bring:

Water

Sunscreen

A snack (some will be provided)

Gloves

Bike helmet

Eye protection



What to wear:

Closed-toed shoes

Long pants for protection from poison oak

For more about the Parks and Recreation Department, visit the city of Santa Barbara website SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParksAndRec, or sign up for email list at atbit.ly/LoveParksAndRec.

— Summers Case for city of Santa Barbara.