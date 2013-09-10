Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hitchhiker Hurt When Oil Tanker Overturns Near Orcutt

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | updated logo 11:54 a.m. | September 10, 2013 | 11:03 a.m.

A hitchhiker sustained minor injuries Tuesday when an oil tanker truck and trailer overturned on a Highway 101 on-ramp near Orcutt and leaked several gallons of oil, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officers, who were already on scene, called county firefighters to assist in the single-vehicle accident about 10:20 a.m., after discovering a tanker truck and trailer owned by Pan Pacific Petroleum had partially overturned on the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Clark Avenue, spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The cab and front trailer remained upright, but the second tanker had fallen on its side, causing a “minor leak” of about 20 gallons of crude oil, he said.

Just by “happenstance,” Eliason said, a hitchhiker who had been standing near the on-ramp was struck by a part of the trailer.

The hitchhiker, who was not identified, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center mostly as a precaution, he said.

Eliason said county hazmat crews were called to the scene, although oil did not reach any storm drains.

A truck from the oil company, which was initially misidentified, was en route to vacuum up the spilled oil, and was sending special equipment to help push the trailer upright after crews had trouble, he added.

Clark Avenue was not affected by the accident, although the southbound on-ramp at Clark Avenue was expected to be closed most of the afternoon for cleanup.

Eliason encouraged drivers to instead use the Santa Maria Way ramps during the temporary closure.

CHP will be investigating the incident.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 