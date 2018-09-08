Hitting of Lindsey Ruddins, Torre Glasker Leads UCSB to Thunderdome Classic Title

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team closed out the Thunderdome Classic on Saturday with 3-1 wins over Sacred Heart and Seton Hall, claiming its second tournament championship in three weeks.

Tournament MVP honors went to redshirt junior outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins, who punished defenses all weekend to the tune of an impressive 7.08 kills per set average. Juniors Torre Glasker and Charlie Robinson also earned spots on the All-Tournament Team after averaging 3.17 kills (.289) and 0.92 blocks per set.

The Gauchos beat Sacred Heart to open the day, 25-13, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18.

UCSB hit over .300 as a team in all four sets, outhitting the Pioneers .389 to .168 for the match.

Ruddins made sure the match didn't to to a fifth set as blasted a season-high with 12 kills in the fourth set alone.

Glasker ended the match with a career-high 15 kills (.448) and had 10 digs for her sixth double-double of the year.

Ruddins had 26 kills (.423), four digs and a pair of blocks. Freshman setter Olivia Lovenberg just missed out on a double-double with 48 assists and nine digs.

The Gauchos defeated Seton Hall 25-21, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19. Ruddins went for a casual 26 kills once again, continuously pounding the Pirate back line while hitting at a .412 clip. She also added 11 digs, tying Glasker for the team-lead with her sixth double-double of the year.

Glasker finished with 12 kills, nine scoops and a career-high four blocks. Middle blockers Charlie Robinson and Rowan Ennis had five blocks apiece, posting nine and seven kills, respectively. Lovenberg kept her numbers consistent with 47 assists, six digs and three blocks.