Chamber Salutes Local Veterans

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Salute to Veterans Lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway.

The chamber will recognize and honor local military veterans and their dedication to the nation. The keynote speaker will be Col. Michael S. Hough, commander, 30th Space Wing and Western Range, Vandenberg AFB.

The Wing's forces conduct space lift and range operations, and support operational and developmental missile system testing for the Department of Defense from the West Coast.

Vandenberg is the only U.S. platform for polar orbit launches and the only location to conduct intercontinental ballistic missile testing without overflying populated areas.

Col. Hough entered the Air Force as a distinguished graduate of the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Texas Tech University in 1992.

He has commanded the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron; was vice commander, 21st Space Wing; and his staff assignments include the National Reconnaissance Office and the Air Staff.

Prior to his current assignment, Col. Hough was the director of Space Forces, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, U.S. Central Command, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.

Learn more and register for the event by visiting https://santamaria.com/events/details/salute-to-veterans-luncheon-23785, or emailing [email protected]

— Alex Magana for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.