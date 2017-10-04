Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Hockey

Hockey Royals Have a Banner Start to Their 2017-18 Season

Team celebrates second straight L.A. Kings High School League title and a 6-2 win

The L.A. Kings High School Hockey League championship banners for the Santa Barbara Royals hang behind the rink at Ice in Paradise (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2017 | 1:11 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Royals high school ice hockey team opened its 2017-18 season at Ice in Paradise last Saturday with an unveiling of the championship banner from last season.

The Royals won their second straight Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League title at Staples Center. The team, comprised of student athletes from San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego high schools, and the league are in their second year of operation.

The Royals are coached by former NHL player Steve Heinez, who played with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings.

The league consists of nine teams: the Royals, West Ranch Wildcats, Kern County Knights, Valencia Vikings, South Bay Stringrays, Newbury Park Panthers, East County Outlaws, Burbank Cougars and El Segundo Strikers.

The Royals play their second game on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. against the Valencia Vikings at Ice in Paradise.

In their season opener, the Royals defeated Burbank, 6-2. The JV Royals also won their first game 7-1 against the West Ranch Wildcats.

The Santa Barbara Royals stand for the national anthem before their season-opening game against the Burbank Cougars. The Royals won 6-2. (Courtesy photo)
