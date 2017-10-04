Hockey Royals Have a Banner Start to Their 2017-18 Season

Hockey

The Santa Barbara Royals high school ice hockey team opened its 2017-18 season at Ice in Paradise last Saturday with an unveiling of the championship banner from last season.

The Royals won their second straight Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League title at Staples Center. The team, comprised of student athletes from San Marcos, Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and Bishop Diego high schools, and the league are in their second year of operation.

The Royals are coached by former NHL player Steve Heinez, who played with the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings.

The league consists of nine teams: the Royals, West Ranch Wildcats, Kern County Knights, Valencia Vikings, South Bay Stringrays, Newbury Park Panthers, East County Outlaws, Burbank Cougars and El Segundo Strikers.

The Royals play their second game on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. against the Valencia Vikings at Ice in Paradise.

In their season opener, the Royals defeated Burbank, 6-2. The JV Royals also won their first game 7-1 against the West Ranch Wildcats.