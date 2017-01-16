Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:35 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Hockey’s Stanley Cup Coming to Ice in Paradise

The Stanley Cup will be on display at the Ice in Paradise arena on Friday. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 16, 2017 | 12:34 p.m.

It’s one of the greatest traditions in all of sports: the players on the NHL championship team passing the Stanley Cup to each other and holding it above their heads as they skate around the rink at the conclusion of the deciding game of the finals and then each one of the players spending 24 hours with the Cup.

Lord Stanley’s Cup is making a visit to Goleta on Saturday.

On Friday, Jan. 20, the Stanley Cup is going to be on display at the Ice in Paradise arena and at an event at the Bacara Resort & Spa that evening.

From to 4 p.m. to 6:30, fans can have their photo taken with the Stanley Cup. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. There is limit of up to six persons per photo. No outside cameras will be allowed.

The second event is “An Evening with the Stanley Cup at the Bacara."

The Cup will be on display from 7 to 9 p.m., in the upstairs rotunda. The intimate gathering will include hors d’oeuvres and beverages. Tickets are $125 per person up to four and $100 per person for five or more.

The proceeds are earmarked for the youth hockey programs to keep costs down and to build funds for needed scholarships, said Larry Bruyere, general manager of Ice in Paradise.

The evening event also will include an exclusive Ice in Paradise donor brick opportunity for total donations of $500 or $1500.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to be with the most heralded trophy in all of North America,” said Bruyere.

For tickets and more information, visit Ice in Paradise or call 879-1550.

