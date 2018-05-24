Hodosy Brothers of Dos Pueblos Advance Out of CIF-SS Tennis Regionals

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos doubles team of brothers Ryan and Christian Hodosy advanced out of the regionals in the CIF-SS Individual Boys Tennis Tournament on Thursday at Cate School, becoming the first Chargers' pair to reach the Round of 32 since 1994.

After blitzing the Carpinteria duo of Luke Nahooikaika and Cameron Gralewski (6-0, 6-0) in the second round, the Hodosys outlasted Sky Bitschnau-Moraino and Konrad Ulich of Viewpoint, 5-7, 6-2, 10-7, to move on to either Whittier Narrows or Seal Beach next week.

The Hodosys improve their season record to 43-5.

In singles, Cate's Ethan Ha gave top-seeded Chris Fok of Thousand Oaks a battle before falling in the third round, 5-7, 7-5, 13-11.

Ha defeated Chris Zhang of Buckley (6-3, 6-1) in the second round.