Hodosy Brothers of Dos Pueblos Reach Round of 16 Doubles at The Ojai

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos doubles team of brothers Ryan and Christian Hodosy advanced to the Round of 16 at the 118th Ojai Valley Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

The Hodosys opened with a three set win against higher-ranked Erick McCutchen and Ryan Pinter of La Costa Canyon. The scores were 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

"They served big, returned effectively, and volleyed accurately," said DP coach Liz Frech of the seniors.

In the next round, the brothers knocked off Joshua Dau and William Weinbach of Oaks Christian, 6-0, 6-2.

The Hodosys face a team from Corona del Mar on Friday.

In singles for DP, Vincent Villano lost to Kirun Cheung of Santa Monica in straight sets.

