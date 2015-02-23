Hoffmann Brat Haus Restaurant Opens New Patio with State Street Views

Hoffmann Brat Haus, a German-style restaurant in Santa Barbara, is pleased to announce the completion of its outside patio remodel — complete with newly installed gas lamps — inviting customers to celebrate traditional German beer, gourmet brats, a new wine list and additional perks around the large new fire pit.

“Our patio with the new fire pit is the only one offering a State Street view in downtown Santa Barbara,” general manager Nicole Mullen said. “Now, beer enthusiasts can enjoy their German beverage and gourmet brat in a comfortable setting around a fire, with our new gas lamps adding to the rustic, warm atmosphere.”

Offering the best beers of Germany and Belgium and keeping with age-old tradition, the Hoffmann Brat Haus has added a second beer from the oldest brewery in the world — the Weihenstephaner Original Lager. True beer enthusiasts, and those craving the full German experience, can now enjoy both the Weihenstephaner Vitus and the Original Lager, as well as the restaurants’ most popular, the classic König Pilsener, in the 2-liter traditional German beer boot.

For the German beer enthusiast, Hoffmann Brat Haus offers the “Drink the Tour” challenge, featuring 27 unique and special beers from Germany. Customers will receive a Brat Haus card that will be punched with each beer purchased. When 26 beers have been consumed, the 27th beer is free. The tour can be done multiple times.

After the first “coach tour,” customers receive a free “I drank the Tour at the Brat Haus” T-shirt; after the second “business tour,” the customers name will be engraved on the Wall of Fame at the Brat Haus; and after the third “first-class tour,” customers go home with their very own beer stein.

Wine connoisseurs will also be satisfied with the new wines that have been added to the menu. Whether they crave an oaky Chardonnay; a crisp, dry Sauvignon Blanc; a velvety Malbec; or a bold Cabernet Sauvignon, everyone will be pleased. All new wines are from the Central Coast of California.

On weekdays, the Brat Haus remains a “seat yourself” establishment, and on the weekends, a native German hostess adds to the atmosphere creating a truly German experience for costumers.

Additionally, the Brat Haus is now collaborating with local Santa Barbara business McConnell's Fine Ice Creams. The Brat Haus is now serving their Belgian waffles, beer and root beer floats with McConnell's Vanilla Bean or Salted Caramel ice cream.

— Katharina Boll is a marketing specialist for Hoffmann Brat Haus.