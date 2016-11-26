Holiday Art Show at Sundial Studio

Sundial Studio invites the public to its 4th Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St.
Wine and appetizers will be available for attendees while they peruse the artwork for sale. Proceeds benefit Sundial Studio artists and UCP WORK, Inc.
The free event will feature the artwork of Brian MacLaren, with live music provided by the Traveling Hurtados.
Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves more than 500 residents with significant disabilities.
— Eryn Eckert for Sundial Studio.