Holiday Boutique Benefits Meal-Delivery Program

Local nonprofit Food From the Heart will hold its annual fundraising boutique 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara. The holiday-shopping event is free for the public to attend.

More than 20 local artisans will be selling their wares, along with a bake sale provided by the volunteer bakers at Food From the Heart.

Jewelry, home goods, plants, wreaths, succulents, chocolate, pottery, clothing and stitched goods, food items and cards will be for sale.

Thirty percent of the day's proceeds will be donated to Food From the Heart's meal-delivery program to the homebound ill.

— Kelly Onnen for Food From the Heart.