Holiday Choral Concert to Feature Actress Angela Cartwright

The Santa Barbara Choral Society launches its 70th Anniversary Season with Hallelujah Project 5.

The family-friendly holiday program returns for the fifth year to the Lobero Theatre stage Dec. 9-10 with its trademark blend of traditional holiday music, performed by chorus and orchestra and featuring the voices of children from the community.

The repertoire, chosen by Artistic Director JoAnne Wasserman, includes Vivaldi’s Gloria as the classical centerpiece, anchoring a program of settings of traditional holiday music and seasonal favorites.

Audience members of all ages can enjoy the orchestrated version of Clement Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

In past years, the holiday classic has been performed by comedienne Fannie Flagg, actresses Stephanie Zimbalist and Alison Sweeney, and the grand dame of movie musicals, Shirley Jones.

The buzz each year centers on who will be the celebrity guest performer. This year, it is Angela Cartwright, film and television actress, beloved by audiences for her roles in Make Room for Daddy, the Sound of Music, and Lost in Space.

Word is, there could again be a visit from the seasonal star of the hour, the Jolly Old Elf, himself, so audience members will want to keep a sharp eye out.

The new ticket pricing is $7 for children ages 7-17, when accompanied by an adult. Adult ticket are $25; VIP $70 (includes post-concert reception). Tickets are sold through the Lobero Theatre box office, online at lobero.com or by calling 963-0761.

— Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.