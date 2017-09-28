Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Choral Concert to Feature Actress Angela Cartwright

By Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society | September 28, 2017 | 10:38 a.m.
Angela Cartwright Click to view larger
Angela Cartwright

The Santa Barbara Choral Society launches its 70th Anniversary Season with Hallelujah Project 5.

The family-friendly holiday program returns for the fifth year to the Lobero Theatre stage Dec. 9-10 with its trademark blend of traditional holiday music, performed by chorus and orchestra and featuring the voices of children from the  community.

The repertoire, chosen by Artistic Director JoAnne Wasserman, includes Vivaldi’s Gloria as the classical centerpiece, anchoring a program of settings of traditional holiday music and seasonal favorites.

Audience members of all ages can enjoy the orchestrated version of Clement Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

In past years, the holiday classic has been performed by comedienne Fannie Flagg, actresses Stephanie Zimbalist and Alison Sweeney, and the grand dame of movie musicals, Shirley Jones.

The buzz each year centers on who will be the celebrity guest performer. This year, it is Angela Cartwright, film and television actress, beloved by audiences for her roles in Make Room for Daddy, the Sound of Music, and Lost in Space.

Word is, there could again be a visit from the seasonal star of the hour, the Jolly Old Elf, himself, so audience members will want to keep a sharp eye out.

The new ticket pricing is $7 for children ages 7-17, when accompanied by an adult. Adult ticket are $25; VIP $70 (includes post-concert reception). Tickets are sold through the Lobero Theatre box office, online at lobero.com or by calling 963-0761.

— Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 