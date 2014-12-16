Holiday Closures Planned for City of Santa Barbara Offices

Most City of Santa Barbara administrative offices will be closed for the holidays from Wednesday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Jan. 2. Offices will reopen Monday, Jan. 5.

Police, fire and harbor patrol emergency services will be fully staffed throughout the office closure. 9-1-1 emergency service will continue to dispatch calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Water, sewer and trash bill payments can be mailed or left in the night drop box at City Hall or paid online. Payments will be processed and credited to accounts throughout the closure period. Cash payments will be accepted at the Cashier's Office at City Hall through Dec. 23 or when offices reopen on Jan. 5.

Residents may call 805.560.7505 to report damage or repairs needed for water or sewer main breaks, water meters, graffiti, streets and sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, street signs, trees or storm drains. Repair requests will be monitored and resolved in order of priority during the office closure.

Public Works counter staff will not be available to accept or review plans during the closure. Public Works inspection services will be available all week days of the holiday closure with the exception of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. To schedule a Public Works inspection, please contact Randy Ward at 805.564.5396.

Building & Safety Division counter staff will also not be available to accept or review plans during the holiday closure. Building permit related inspection services will be available all weekdays during the closure except Thursday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Jan. 1 and Friday, Jan. 2. For building permit inspections please use the normal inspection request instructions as outlined in the Inspection Request Handout provided in your building permit packet.

During the holiday closure, fire prevention staff will be on duty except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Please contact them at 805.564.5702.

Many facilities, including the library and recreation centers, will remain open during the closure period, but may have special holiday hours. For more detailed information on the facilities and services available during the city’s holiday closure, please visit our website at SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

— Peggy Polos is a communications specialist for the City of Santa Barbara.