Holiday Closures Planned for City of Santa Barbara Offices

Most City of Santa Barbara administrative offices will be closed for the holidays, from Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. Offices will reopen Thursday, Jan. 2.

Police, fire and harbor patrol emergency services will be fully staffed throughout the office closure, and 9-1-1 emergency service will continue to dispatch calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Water, sewer and trash bill payments can be mailed or left in the night drop box at City Hall or paid online. Payments will be processed and credited to accounts throughout the closure period. Cash payments will be accepted at the Cashier's Office at City Hall through Dec. 23 or when offices reopen on Jan. 2.

Residents may call 805.560.7505 to report damage or repairs needed for water or sewer main breaks, water meters, graffiti, streets and sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, street signs or trees. Repair requests will be monitored and resolved in order of priority during the office closure.

During the closure, both Public Works and the Building & Safety Division will provide inspection services on Friday, Dec. 27. To contact public works staff, please call 805.564.5388. To schedule a public works inspection, call Randy Ward at 805.564.5396. For building permit inspections, please use the normal inspection request instructions as outlined in your building permit packet.

Fire prevention staff will be on duty the following days: Dec. 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Please contact them at 805.564.5702.

Many facilities, including the library and recreation centers, will remain open during the closure period, but may have special holiday hours. Click here for more detailed information on the facilities and services available during the city’s holiday closure.

— Peggy Polos is a communications specialist for the City of Santa Barbara.