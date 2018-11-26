Holiday Season Events on Tap Throughout Santa Barbara County

Parades and other activities are planned in nearly every local community

The holiday season kicks off with multiple events throughout Santa Barbara County, beginning this weekend.

Festive parades and special happenings are set for those looking for a joyful way to spend this holiday season.

South County

» The Goleta Old Town Association is hosting its annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday on Hollister Avenue, between Orange Avenue and the Goleta Valley Community Center. There will be a tree-lighting in front of the community center after the parade.

» The Milpas Community Association parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the route from Canon Perdido Street south to Mason Street. The gathering includes live performances, children’s groups and classic cars.

» The 66th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, along State Street. The parade is presented by Consumer Fire Products, Inc., and travels down State from Sola Street to Cota Street. It includes marching bands, giant balloons, performance groups, and an appearance by Santa Claus. The holiday prince and fairy will lead the parade and light the holiday tree at the start of the march.

» Carpinteria’s annual Holiday Spirit Parade is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. The event, sponsored by the Downtown Merchants and the Downtown-T Business Advisory Board, begins at 9th Street, turns left on Linden Avenue, continues up Linden Avenue, makes a U-turn at the corner of Linden and Carpinteria avenues, and turns on 6th Street to end at Parking Lot #1.

» Santa Barbara’s 32nd annual Parade of Lights, themed “Hollywood Holidays,” begins at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9. About 30 illuminated boats are expected to cruise through the Santa Barbara harbor and past Stearns Wharf. The best viewing locations are Stearns Wharf, the breakwater and East Beach. Prior to the parade, festivities start at 3 p.m., when people can meet with Santa Claus, enjoy 10 tons of snow and holiday music. The parade celebration closes with a fireworks show and an award gala for boater participants at the Maritime Museum, complete with gifts and cash prizes.

» The South Coast Railroad Museum in Goleta will hold its 27th annual Candy Cane Train event, where visitors can come ride festively decorated trains every weekend until Dec. 23. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5.

North County

» In Santa Maria, the Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo will present the 24th annual Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday. The parade starts at 5:20 p.m. at Battles Road, and travels north on Broadway, ending at Main Street. This year’s theme is “Joy of Giving,” and canned or nonperishable food items will be collected along the route.

» Los Olivos' annual Olde Fashioned Christmas event kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the opening of the inaugural holiday market, an open-air shopping opportunity showcasing artisan goods by nearly two dozen artists and vendors. St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church transforms into a Christmas fantasy with its gingerbread wonderland from 4 to 8 p.m., and all houses are decorated by local artists and school children. Kids can ride on Summerset Farm & Dale’s Train at Lavinia Campbell Park, and visit Santa Claus at St. Mark’s and downtown. The official lighting of the Los Olivos holiday trees at the flagpole takes place at 6 p.m.

» Buellton will hosts its annual downtown winter fest on Sunday, letting children eat breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Buellton Recreation Center. General admission is $15, while children 9 and older will be admitted for $5, and those 8 and younger can enter for free. The Avenue of Flags will host musical performances, 20 tons of snow, and assorted vendors with wine, beer and food for sale. The lighted parade finishes the day and includes singing carols ending at the tree-lighting ceremony on the Avenue of Flags at First Street.

» The Lompoc Recreation Division, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Lompoc Valley Festival Association will present the Children’s Christmas Season Parade at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. The route starts at the corner of Pine and H streets, proceeds south on H, then turns right onto Ocean Avenue, and concludes at I Street. All entries will be considered for competition.

» The 57th annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade starts at noon Saturday, Dec. 8, on Clark Avenue at Twitchell Road and ends at Dyer Avenue and Clark Street. A food drive is held in conjunction with the parade to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

» The Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe will sponsor the Guadalupe holiday parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, traveling on Highway 1 through downtown Guadalupe. This year’s theme is “Peace Love and Hope Around the World.”

» The annual Solvang Julefest celebration involves a multi-week, multi-event celebration, including a parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Solvang Park. More than 400 participants and about 50 entries will march along Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive and adjacent streets. Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference &Visitors Bureau, will lead the parade through the downtown area.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.