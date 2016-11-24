Holiday Festival of Trains Pulling Into Goleta Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library System presents Holiday Festival of Trains featuring a three-day display at the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.
The community is invited to enjoy a sampling of Dave Halbeisen’s extensive model train collection from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
Halbeisen, a local resident and private collector, has been sharing his collection of trains with the Goleta Library for more than 25 years. He will have multiple trains chugging along the tracks, as well as a wintery display of animals and other miniatures.
For more information about the Holiday Festival of Trains, call the library at 964-7878. Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.
— Allison Gray for Goleta Library.