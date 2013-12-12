Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair and Breezy 81º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Haulers On the Road Again for Foodbank Food Drive

By Lisa Cullen for Montecito Landscape | December 12, 2013 | 9:14 a.m.

Five years ago, Lisa Cullen of Montecito Landscape asked what she could do to help the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with its Holiday Food Drive, and the Foodbank Holiday Haulers was born.

The Foodbank Holiday Haulers are a group of local business owners and individuals who donate time, trucks and manpower to transport food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County during the Holiday Food Drive.

“Various organizations have food drives, and the Foodbank doesn’t have the resources to pick up all of the donations. That’s where we come in,” Cullen said. “These small-business owners and concerned individuals reorganize their lives to do this work. They are incredible.

“The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is a vital part of our community, distributing good, nutritious food to those in need, most of whom are seniors and children. We are able to play an important role in their mission of ending hunger and transforming the health of Santa Barbara County.”

To have a Holiday Hauler pick up your food donation this holiday season, please contact Melissa Howard at the Foodbank at 805.967.5741 x112 or call Cullen of Montecito Landscape at 805.969.3984. Click here for more information.

This year’s Foodbank Holiday Haulers are Chris and Lisa Cullen and Leana Finley of Montecito Landscape; Mark Satterfiled and Pancho Reteria of All Around Landscape Supply/S&S Seeds; Derrick Yee of Abe Nursery; Ken Olsen-McCormix of Duke McPherson-McPherson Consulting Arborist; Chris Fullbright and Jeff Fernandez of Aqua-Flo Supply; John Mullins of Mission City Auto; Bekah Charek of Holehouse Construction; Peter Scott of Peterson Tree; Lisa Tully of Chris Scott Masonry; Ursula O’Neill of Catering Connection; Tom Dolan of Toma Restaurant; Tony Warreker of Vista Tree; Jeff Macaluso of Macaluso Pools; Doug Bower of SB Paving Stone People; Andy Reagan; Sarah Main; Adam Ziets; Kate Ingalls; Rachel Drobot; Kathy Calhoun; Karina Tahi; Krista Kelsey; Jordon Duran; and Ryland McCracken.

— Lisa Cullen is a co-owner of Montecito Landscape.

