Holiday Karaoke Sing-Along Coming to Local Libraries in December

The Santa Barbara Public Library System brings Larry Nimmer’s Holiday Karaoke family sing-along to three area libraries in December.

Blending reading and singing in a fun activity, karaoke helps build literacy skills and self-esteem.

Families and children are invited to these free events on the following dates:

» Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara, 805.963.3727

» Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria, 805.684.4314

» Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang, 805.688.4214

Space is limited, so early arrival is recommended.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org to find out library locations, hours, programs and events. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Tara O’Reilly is a branch supervisor for the Carpinteria Library.