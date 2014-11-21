Holiday Marketplace at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Keeps Nature in the Season

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Holiday Marketplace, generously sponsored by Perry Ford of Santa Barbara, will be held from 10 a.m. o 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22-23.

Shop, explore and discover in the garden’s beautiful natural setting: shop surrounded by 78 acres of California native plants; explore handcrafted gifts from over 30 artisans; discover the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday list.

This year’s Holiday Marketplace features:

» More than 30 artisans with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items

» Garden Guild gifts made from natural materials

» Earth-friendly creations using up-cycled and local materials

» Edible gifts including chocolates with native plant ingredients

» Native plant gifts and dish gardens

» A display of the latest fuel efficient vehicles from Perry Ford

» Photos with Santa in the garden on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

» Gift wrapping from Waldorf School students, for a small donation

» Festive carolers and strolling musicians provide holiday ambiance

» Gift bags with local food products are ready-to-go presents

Local artisans will display a wide variety of gift choices and decorative items, including ceramics, jewelry, textiles and leather goods. Stocking stuffers and hostess gift ideas include herbal products, locally-produced olive oil and honey, scented soaps and candles and much more. Check out the Garden Shop for children’s gifts which will spark creativity and learning.

Several artisans offer gifts crafted from native plants. Dan Scott and Gary Kennaley create beautiful wood bowls, carved from fallen trees, some from the garden. Conway’s Confections combines artisan chocolates with native bay or sage. Many paintings and fine art represent iconic scenes in the garden. The Garden Guild crafts and their uniquely whimsical pieces use all-natural materials including beautiful and aromatic wreaths made of native bay leaves.

“Santa Barbara’s savvy shoppers come back year after year to the garden’s Marketplace to start their holidays off with art and nature, mixed with fun and a bit of whimsy,” said Gail Milliken, Garden Shop manager and coordinator of the Holiday Marketplace. “Not only do people find great gifts, but it is a fun day with music and holiday cheer.”

Perry Ford of Santa Barbara will have environmentally-efficient vehicles on display, including the C-Max Energi, and Fusion Energi. And Santa will be on hand to pose for photos with the beautiful garden as a backdrop — perfect for family holiday cards!

To complete this extraordinary experience, music will be provided throughout the event by local musicians Glendessary Jam, James Andrew Clark aka “Ukulele Jim,” Kalinka and Cheers! Quartet.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara. Please carpool, as attendance is limited by our Conditional Use Permit to only 205 people at one time.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.