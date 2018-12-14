Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 14 , 2018, 11:41 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Montecito’s Upper Village to Make Holiday Magic

By Sharon Byrne for Montecito Association | December 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The first Holiday Magic in the Montecito Village will take place 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, the Montecito Association has announced. Three different venues will host activities designed to delight children, and bring a warm festive air to the village.

“We’re excited that we can bring some holiday cheer to our community, and encourage everyone to come out and experience some magic in our Montecito Village,” said Megan Orloff, Montecito Association outreach chair.

At the Upper Green, the Montecito Village Grocery will offer tasting samples, and Montecito firefighters will hand out candy canes. Dana Newquist will be there with his antique fire engine, and Santa will take up residence in Sotheby’s.

The Santa Barbara Revels will sing a short concert, and there will be face-painting for the children.

Across the street, Patrick Braid of the Wine and Cheese Shop will host live band Soul Rescue. The band’s drummer is the son of The Doors’ co-founder Ray Manzarek. Braid will be offer treats from his new Montecito-branded lines of coffee, olive oil and wines.

The Grinch will be locked up in the Sheriff’s 1912 Paddy Wagon, and children will be able to get a glimpse of him.

“Sheriff [Bill] Brown certainly isn’t going to let that Grinch ruin Christmas in Montecito,” said Sharon Byrne, Montecito Association executive director.

At the Montecito Coffee Shop (or Debbie's as locals know it), kids can do craft projects while they sip Debbie’s hot chocolate. Behind the pharmacy, San Ysidro Ranch will offer treats, and carolers will be singing. Visitors can create a holiday ornament at Jenni Kayne.

In front of Pierre LaFond’s, visitors can enjoy the Light-Up-A-Life Christmas tree put up by Hospice.

Oliver and Espig Gallery will offer a Christmas Cash Coupon and serve cookies. Gazebo Gardens is offering 20 percent off everything, and the Stationary Collection has 20 percent discounts on holiday merchandise.

At Skin Essentials, a $250 gift certificate is available for $150 during the Holiday Magic event.

Santa Barbara Travel is offering $200 shipboard credit for a cruise booked between now and Jan. 31. Lilibeth Salon is offering a color makeover package just for Montecito residents.

Northern Trust will be serving pizza samples baked by local Italian eatery Via Vai.

Parking available in lots where the events take place, as well as El Montecito, behind the Montecito Community Center, and under Northern Trust.

— Sharon Byrne for Montecito Association.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 