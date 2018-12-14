Montecito’s Upper Village to Make Holiday Magic

The first Holiday Magic in the Montecito Village will take place 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, the Montecito Association has announced. Three different venues will host activities designed to delight children, and bring a warm festive air to the village.

“We’re excited that we can bring some holiday cheer to our community, and encourage everyone to come out and experience some magic in our Montecito Village,” said Megan Orloff, Montecito Association outreach chair.

At the Upper Green, the Montecito Village Grocery will offer tasting samples, and Montecito firefighters will hand out candy canes. Dana Newquist will be there with his antique fire engine, and Santa will take up residence in Sotheby’s.

The Santa Barbara Revels will sing a short concert, and there will be face-painting for the children.

Across the street, Patrick Braid of the Wine and Cheese Shop will host live band Soul Rescue. The band’s drummer is the son of The Doors’ co-founder Ray Manzarek. Braid will be offer treats from his new Montecito-branded lines of coffee, olive oil and wines.

The Grinch will be locked up in the Sheriff’s 1912 Paddy Wagon, and children will be able to get a glimpse of him.

“Sheriff [Bill] Brown certainly isn’t going to let that Grinch ruin Christmas in Montecito,” said Sharon Byrne, Montecito Association executive director.

At the Montecito Coffee Shop (or Debbie's as locals know it), kids can do craft projects while they sip Debbie’s hot chocolate. Behind the pharmacy, San Ysidro Ranch will offer treats, and carolers will be singing. Visitors can create a holiday ornament at Jenni Kayne.

In front of Pierre LaFond’s, visitors can enjoy the Light-Up-A-Life Christmas tree put up by Hospice.

Oliver and Espig Gallery will offer a Christmas Cash Coupon and serve cookies. Gazebo Gardens is offering 20 percent off everything, and the Stationary Collection has 20 percent discounts on holiday merchandise.

At Skin Essentials, a $250 gift certificate is available for $150 during the Holiday Magic event.

Santa Barbara Travel is offering $200 shipboard credit for a cruise booked between now and Jan. 31. Lilibeth Salon is offering a color makeover package just for Montecito residents.

Northern Trust will be serving pizza samples baked by local Italian eatery Via Vai.

Parking available in lots where the events take place, as well as El Montecito, behind the Montecito Community Center, and under Northern Trust.

— Sharon Byrne for Montecito Association.