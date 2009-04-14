Holiday Movie Shooting Scenes in Santa Barbara

Passers-by traveling near De la Guerra Plaza this week may notice the area being transformed into a veritable winter wonderland. That’s because Santa Barbara is the location for a new film starring Montecito resident Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, John Krasinski and Alec Baldwin. The as yet unnamed film is being directed locally by Nancy Meyers.

Early Tuesday afternoon, a large Universal Pictures truck was seen on De la Guerra Street, with a crew unloading Christmas trees, candy canes and lights into the nearby courtyard.

The Internet Movie Database calls the film a romantic comedy, and lists filming locations as only New York City, not Santa Barbara. It notes that the film is scheduled to be released on Christmas Day.

The Santa Barbara Visitor’s Bureau, which has been working with the local Film Commission on the project, said the film will also shoot a major scene at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

