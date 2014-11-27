Local Communities Encouraging Holiday Shoppers to Support Small Businesses

Cities in Santa Barbara County are putting their own twist on national campaigns and reminding residents of the benefits of buying local

While shoppers are consumed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness, Santa Barbara County’s largest cities want to be sure residents remember to shop small and in their hometowns, too, this holiday season.

Local communities are participating in national holiday campaigns and putting their own twist on them to remind shoppers to buy from small businesses.

In early November, the county’s biggest city relaunched its Thanks for Shopping Santa Maria campaign, with advertisements reminding residents the value of supporting local businesses. The campaign continues through December.

“I think we always want to continue to remind people about the importance of supporting local businesses,” said Glenn Morris, chief executive officer and president of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Along with keeping local businesses healthy, shopping local generates sales tax that helps fund police, fire and other city expenses. Additionally, local businesses provide valuable support to nonprofit agencies.

“It’s really a matter of keeping awareness alive,” Morris said.

This holiday shopping season, Santa Maria will unveil its new grant-funded red trolley, designed to carry shoppers between downtown and other shopping areas. The Downtown Trolley, with a carrying capacity of 28 passengers, will be formally introduced during the downtown tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 5. The tree ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m. with the lighting scheduled at 5:40 p.m.

The trolley will go into service carrying shoppers Dec. 7 with rides costing 25 cents for a regular fare and 10 cents for senior citizens, disabled people and those on Medicare. The holiday shopping shuttle will operate Thursdays through Fridays from 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Lompoc will hold another Shop Lompoc! Shop Small! on Saturday to promote its hometown retailers.

The Lompoc event falls on Small Business Saturday — nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when online retailers offer dramatic deals. Founded in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. American Express cardholders who spent at least $10 will get $10, up to three times, for purchases made with registered cards at a small business on Saturday.

This year, Downtown Santa Barbara is promoting Small Business Saturday as a way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

“We have such a diverse and unique blend of small businesses downtown,” said Kate Schwab, Downtown Santa Barbara marketing and communication director. “It is a pleasure to support our many small business in downtown Santa Barbara and give them an opportunity to show off great places to shop, eat or visit.”

Participating locations are listed on the Downtown Santa Barbara website. DSB staff will be on hand at Marshalls patio, 900 State St., giving out Shop Small tote bags, balloons and even dog bandanas.

“We’re encouraging Shop Small customers to post or tweet where they are shopping or dining throughout the day, using #shopsmall and #DowntownSB,” Schwab added.

Lompoc put its own stamp on Small Business Saturday by creating Shop Lompoc! Shop Small! The twice-a-year movement promotes small businesses in the city.

Asked if the efforts have made an impact on businesses, Robin Dunaetz, owner of Surf Connection and Shop Lompoc! leader, responded “most definitely.”

“I hear it from the businesses and I hear it from the community as well. They’re discovering each other,” she said, adding the effort also educates shoppers about the importance of their local businesses.

About 60 businesses, including tasting rooms, will take part Saturday. A day earlier, tasting rooms will hold their own event dubbed “Sip Lompoc!”

While corporate stores play a role in a community, they don’t necessarily give back the way a local business does, she added.

“It’s nice to have a mix in the community and not just be all big-box stores,” she said.

The Shop Lompoc! Shop Small! arose from a series of local Cash Mob events starting in 2012 to give one business a boost each month with a group of residents converging upon the store to spend money.

The retailers expanded upon Small Business Saturday to launch Shop Lompoc! Shop Small!, with events not just tied to the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Another event was held in May to promote hometown shopping.

To further boost turnout, shoppers Saturday in Lompoc are encouraged to visit at least six participating businesses listed on a map to get stamps so they will be eligible for prizes in a later drawing. Maps are available at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce or participating businesses, or by clicking here.

