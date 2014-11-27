Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Communities Encouraging Holiday Shoppers to Support Small Businesses

Cities in Santa Barbara County are putting their own twist on national campaigns and reminding residents of the benefits of buying local

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 27, 2014 | 10:28 p.m.

While shoppers are consumed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness, Santa Barbara County’s largest cities want to be sure residents remember to shop small and in their hometowns, too, this holiday season.

Local communities are participating in national holiday campaigns and putting their own twist on them to remind shoppers to buy from small businesses.

In early November, the county’s biggest city relaunched its Thanks for Shopping Santa Maria campaign, with advertisements reminding residents the value of supporting local businesses. The campaign continues through December.

“I think we always want to continue to remind people about the importance of supporting local businesses,” said Glenn Morris, chief executive officer and president of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Along with keeping local businesses healthy, shopping local generates sales tax that helps fund police, fire and other city expenses. Additionally, local businesses provide valuable support to nonprofit agencies.

“It’s really a matter of keeping awareness alive,” Morris said.

This holiday shopping season, Santa Maria will unveil its new grant-funded red trolley, designed to carry shoppers between downtown and other shopping areas. The Downtown Trolley, with a carrying capacity of 28 passengers, will be formally introduced during the downtown tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 5. The tree ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m. with the lighting scheduled at 5:40 p.m.

The trolley will go into service carrying shoppers Dec. 7 with rides costing 25 cents for a regular fare and 10 cents for senior citizens, disabled people and those on Medicare. The holiday shopping shuttle will operate Thursdays through Fridays from 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Meanwhile, Lompoc will hold another Shop Lompoc! Shop Small! on Saturday to promote its hometown retailers.

The Lompoc event falls on Small Business Saturday — nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when online retailers offer dramatic deals. Founded in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday encourages people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. American Express cardholders who spent at least $10 will get $10, up to three times, for purchases made with registered cards at a small business on Saturday.

This year, Downtown Santa Barbara is promoting Small Business Saturday as a way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

“We have such a diverse and unique blend of small businesses downtown,” said Kate Schwab, Downtown Santa Barbara marketing and communication director. “It is a pleasure to support our many small business in downtown Santa Barbara and give them an opportunity to show off great places to shop, eat or visit.”

Participating locations are listed on the Downtown Santa Barbara website. DSB staff will be on hand at Marshalls patio, 900 State St., giving out Shop Small tote bags, balloons and even dog bandanas. 

“We’re encouraging Shop Small customers to post or tweet where they are shopping or dining throughout the day, using #shopsmall and #DowntownSB,” Schwab added.

Lompoc put its own stamp on Small Business Saturday by creating Shop Lompoc! Shop Small! The twice-a-year movement promotes small businesses in the city.

Asked if the efforts have made an impact on businesses, Robin Dunaetz, owner of Surf Connection and Shop Lompoc! leader, responded “most definitely.”

“I hear it from the businesses and I hear it from the community as well. They’re discovering each other,” she said, adding the effort also educates shoppers about the importance of their local businesses.

About 60 businesses, including tasting rooms, will take part Saturday. A day earlier, tasting rooms will hold their own event dubbed “Sip Lompoc!”

While corporate stores play a role in a community, they don’t necessarily give back the way a local business does, she added.

“It’s nice to have a mix in the community and not just be all big-box stores,” she said.

The Shop Lompoc! Shop Small! arose from a series of local Cash Mob events starting in 2012 to give one business a boost each month with a group of residents converging upon the store to spend money.

The retailers expanded upon Small Business Saturday to launch Shop Lompoc! Shop Small!, with events not just tied to the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Another event was held in May to promote hometown shopping.

To further boost turnout, shoppers Saturday in Lompoc are encouraged to visit at least six participating businesses listed on a map to get stamps so they will be eligible for prizes in a later drawing. Maps are available at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce or participating businesses, or by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 