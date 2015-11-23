Holiday Shopping Shuttle to Transport Shoppers in Santa Maria
The City of Santa Maria is pleased to announce the rollout of the Holiday Shopping Shuttle starting Friday, Nov. 27, 2015, and continuing through Friday, Jan. 8, 2016.
The trolley will be decorated with garlands and Christmas lights and will be full of holiday cheer. Regular Downtown Trolley service ended for the season Friday, Nov. 20.
The decorated Holiday Shopping Shuttle is here for the holidays to provide low-cost transportation for your shopping needs. The fare is only $1.00 for regulars, and $0.50 for seniors, persons with disabilities and persons with Medicare.
The Holiday Shopping Shuttle will operate with eight designated trolley stops at an interval of approximately every 15 to 20 minutes.
The hours of operation will be Thursday through Friday from 5:15 to 9 p.m., and weekends from 3 to 7 p.m.
Major destinations are the mall at Santa Maria Town Center East, Town Center West, JC Penney Shopping Center, Ross Dress for Less, Panera Bread Shopping Center, Crossroads Shopping Center, Target and Broadway Plaza Shopping Center.
The Holiday Shopping Shuttle will only stop on designated trolley stops. For route and bus stop locations please refer to the below map:
Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works/Transit Division at 805.925.0951 x225.
— Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.
