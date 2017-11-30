Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:29 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Toy Parade Rolling into Santa Barbara Dec. 13

Funds wll be collected along parade route to buy gifts for kids

PSHH urges the community to make donations toward gifts for children. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | November 30, 2017 | 9:37 a.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has announced the return of its Holiday Toy Parade down State Street at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13. The parade begins at Community West Bank, 1501 State St.

Formerly known as Stuff the Bus, this year’s Holiday Toy Parade includes MTD’s new Holiday Electric Shuttle stopping at various donation sites throughout downtown Santa Barbara.

PSHH board, staff and supporters, along with elected officials, will ride along helping to collect funds raised at local businesses.

The money collected will be used to buy clothing and toys for children living at PSHH properties in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Monetary donations are being accepted at select Santa Barbara area businesses and online at www.pshhc.org/giving.

“Buying presents for children during the holidays isn’t always a financial reality for many families in our community,” said John Fowler, president/CEO of Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.

“We greatly appreciate any and all donations, and we know our residents do as well," he said. "The holiday season is a time for hope and joy, and having a present to unwrap not only lifts a child’s spirits, but their parents’ as well.”

The 2017 Holiday Toy Parade is sponsored by Santa Barbara MTD, Community West Bank, Streator Pipe & Supply, Moen, Ayers Repairs, MarBorg Industries, Santa Barbara Police Department, Hotel Santa Barbara, Starbucks, Marshalls.

LF Santa Barbara, Early California Antiques, Robert Andrew Fowler Landscape Architect and Carl Schneider CSA Architects.

From its start at Community West Bank, the parade travels down State Street, stopping at donation sites including Starbucks, 1235 State St.; Marshalls, 900 State St.; and Hotel Santa Barbara, 533 State St.

The parade's final stop is at PSHH’s Milagro de Ladera Apartments, 322 Ladera St.

For more information about the Holiday Toy Parade, including donation sites and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.pshhc.org

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 
