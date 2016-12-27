Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Holiday Traffic, Highway Roadwork Back Up Santa Barbara South Coast Traffic

Motorists experience heavy congestion on Highway 101 and Highway 154

Traffic on northbound Highway 101 backed up into Goleta Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Traffic on northbound Highway 101 backed up into Goleta Tuesday afternoon.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 27, 2016 | 5:27 p.m.

Traffic on the South Coast backed up considerably throughout the day Tuesday and may continue all week, despite the lack of major accidents, according to Caltrans.

Paving projects near Refugio State Beach and on Highway 154 contributed to the congestion, but motor vehicle traffic is historically up between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30, with many people out of school and work, said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.

The afternoon backup on northbound Highway 101, which had stop-and go-traffic all the way down to Storke Road, was likely due to the “summer-like conditions on the highway this week,” he said in an email.

In addition to holiday travel, there are also thousands of people visiting family and tourist attractions in California, he said.

Lane closures and roadwork are scheduled on the South Coast for the rest of the week, including the work between Hollister Avenue and Refugio State Beach, and between Bailard Avenue and Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

There will also be additional closures for Highway 154 paving work between Baseline Avenue in the Santa Ynez Valley and the Cold Spring Bridge.

All scheduled lane closures will stop between 3 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, which is typical for a major holiday weekend, Shivers said.

District 5 lane closure information can be found here.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

