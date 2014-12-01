All Aboard for Holiday Train Exhibit at Santa Barbara Historical Museum

'Vintage Toys & Trains,' a model railroad layout depicting downtown Santa Barbara, will be on display through mid-January

The infatuation began when Ken Kelley was a young boy, playing with a friend’s train set at his home on Santa Barbara’s Riviera.

That encounter rekindled the fun feeling Kelley had a few years earlier, when his family moved west and rode the rails from Massachusetts to California.

“That was the start of railroading,” said Kelley, now 74 and living in Santa Ynez.

When Kelley had a son of his own, he began buying train sets in the guise of gifts that — when he thinks about it — were really meant for himself.

The model train engineer will soon showcase his skills at a month-long holiday display at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, where he and a couple of friends were painstakingly working Monday ahead of the reveal during Holiday First Thursday.

Locals and visitors of all ages are welcome to check out the “Vintage Toys & Trains” exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the museum’s entire second gallery at 136 E. De la Guerra St. The Museum will host "Polar Express"-themed family friendly activities centering around the trains, with crafts, hot chocolate and Georgia's Smokehouse food truck.

The museum has never hosted a train display before, and certainly not one depicting Santa Barbara’s historic downtown circa 1941-1945, during World War II, according to Dacia Harwood.

Kelley, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former pilot, used to ride (and race) his motorcycle near the bike shop on Montecito Street, which wasn’t pictured in his work, partly because the old, large fig tree on Montecito took up so much space.

He spent four months alongside a welder making the tree, and logged more than a year handcrafting Santa Barbara’s train station.

You won’t see more modern vehicles because Kelley has opted for only pre-war models, including the 1932 Roadster.

“They, to me, are just like artwork,” Kelley said. “Modeling is a little different. I’m fanatical on scaling.”

Kelley came on the museum’s radar after a friend recommended him for the job, remembering the annual displays he creates for the Wood Glenn Hall retirement house.

Unveiling the display coincides with the museum’s holiday party Sunday, centering around the display and including appetizers, wine, a Piano Bar, and auction.

On Monday, Kelley tasked fellow train-modelers Ray Wilson, a neighbor, and Art Sylvester, a UC Santa Barbara geology professor, with perfecting the display.

He hopes to draw a younger crowd to the museum so the hobbyists find more creative, youthful minds.

“This transcends all of that,” Kelley said of gaining mechanical skills for life. “This is part of history. Our clubs are getting older and older.”

“Speak for yourself,” Sylvester chimed in to laughter.

