Holiday Travelers, Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement Hit Roads for Year’s End

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 22, 2015 | 3:52 p.m.

More than 90 percent of holiday travelers will drive to their celebration destinations, which has Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies on high alert for drunk driving.

The number of year-end travelers is projected to top 100 million nationwide for the first time ever this year, with 100.5 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more from home for Christmas and New Year’s, according to a Triple A travel report.

About 91 million travelers will hit the roads during the holiday travel period of Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016 — a 1.4 percent increase from 2014 and the seventh consecutive year of holiday travel growth, the report said.

Air travel is expected to increase by 0.7 percent, with 5.8 million Americans flying home or elsewhere.

Santa Barbara Airport sent out a message for travelers this week cautioning them to arrive 90 minutes before their flights are scheduled to leave.

Nearly all flights are booked to capacity, airport director Hazel Johns said, meaning security lines could take longer than usual.

Wrapped gifts can go through security, but the airport recommended wrapping gifts post-flight or shipping them ahead of time just in case they need to be inspected.

Triple A attributed the increase in holiday travelers to an improved labor market, rising incomes and lower gas prices than last year.

Because the holiday season usually sees a jump in drunk driving related fatalities, law enforcement agencies locally and across the county have embarked on a 17-day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DUI enforcement campaign that began last Friday and ends Jan. 3. 

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and police departments in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Goleta and Lompoc all planned to deploy DUI checkpoints during the travel period.

“It’s time for all drivers to get the message,” Lompoc Police Chief Patrick Walsh said in a statement.

“Impaired driving is a choice you make, and when you make that choice, people get hurt or die. The safest way to get home is to drive sober or catch a ride with a sober designated driver.”

More than 10,000 people were killed nationwide in crashes involving a drunk driver in 2013, with 733 of them killed in December and 23 of them on Christmas Day, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety.

In California, 98 people died and another 1,852 were injured in alcohol-involved collisions in December 2013.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff

