Holiday Week Should be Sunny but Cooler — with Clear Skies for Independence Day Fireworks

Ample sunshine is expected this week — including for Thursday’s Fourth of July holiday — but most areas should see a return to more normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for highs in the upper 70s near the coast Monday, cooling to the lower 70s later in the week.

Inland areas will continue to see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Independence Day is expected to be sunny with highs in the 70s and clear skies for Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Although locations to the south set numerous high-temperature records the past few days, the heat never reached the expected extremes locally, and no new marks were set in Santa Barbara County.

A red-flag warning for fire danger expired Sunday morning, although forecasters were cautioning that some mountain and inland areas could still experience extreme high temperatures the next couple of days.

