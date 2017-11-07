Holiday Weekend Time for Swim at Lompoc Aquatic Center

The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be open for recreation swimming every afternoon of the Veteran's Day holiday weekend.

Public recreation swim will be offered 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10; Saturday, Nov. 11; and Sunday, Nov. 12.

Community members are encouraged to grab their swimsuits, family and friends, and head to the Aquatic Center for a fall swim in the center’s heated, indoor pools.

The Aquatic Center has two 125-foot water-slides, a shallow lap pool and an Aqua Play Center with more than 20 interactive features.

Admission for recreation swim is $4 for adults, $3.50 for youth ages 13-17, and $3 for children 12 and under. Proper swim attire is required without exception.

For more information on Lompoc Aquatic Center programs and hours of operation, and to sign up for the Aquatic Center’s weekly email newsletter Poolside Publication, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.



