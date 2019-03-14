Pixel Tracker

Swimming

Holland Woodhouse, Hannah Meyer Guide San Marcos Swimmers Past Dos Pueblos, 102-81

By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | March 14, 2019 | 8:42 p.m.

Freshman Holland Woodhouse won the 200 IM (2:13.24) and 100 backstroke (1:01.33) on Thursday to spark San Marcos to a 102-81 girls swimming and diving victory over visiting Dos Pueblos.

Woodhouse also swam on two winning relays (200 medley, 400 free) for the unbeaten Royals (4-0). "Holly is a great swimmer and at a young age, she's showing great dependability and versatility," said Royals coach Chuckie Roth. "She competes at a high level and truly does it with class."

Hannah Meyer had one of her best dual meets in her three-year career. She swam a personal-best 1:00.85 in the 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

"It was such a gutsy swim," said Roth of Meyer's butterfly. "Hannah is a competitor and loves to compete. Her swim really inspired the team and make everyone dig a little deeper."

Sophomore Chloe Spievak and junior Olivia Akin made a big difference in the overall outcome of the meet, Roth said.

Spievak was competing in her first varsity meet and posted personal bests, taking fourth in the 50 free (26.24) and fifth in the 100 free (59.45). She also swam on the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Akin turned in her best time on the winning 200 freestyle relay (26.04 for her 50 leg), took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.74) and swam a personal-best 34.93 on her breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay that placed third.

"Olivia is having a great season and embracing the roles she swims," Roth noted. "She truly gives it her all and loves to race with a little pressure on her shoulders."

Senior Jana Gonzales won the 1-meter diving competition.
 
"I was really proud of our group today," concluded Roth. "It was truly a team effort. Our depth was the deciding factor in today's win. We won three B Relays, which makes a big difference. I was really proud of our team and how hard they raced."

Andrea Bish and Anna Cable were double winners for the Chargers. Bish took the 200 and 500 freestyle races, while Cable won the 50 free and 100 free.

Ashley Findlay was first in the 100 breaststroke and second to Cable in the 100 free.

The DP team of Bish, Cable, Findlay and Caitlyn Robinson won the 400 free relay.

The Royals will take on Santa Barbara on Thursday with diving at 2 p.m. and the first swim event at 2:45 p.m.

