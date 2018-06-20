Holliday Architects to Lead Spectrum Renovation

Uptown Club project to see GREEN upgrades as well as new exercise equipment.

JM Holliday Associates Architects has been selected to lead the GREEN renovation effort of Spectrum Athletic Clubs in Santa Barbara and Thousand Oaks. Working in association with Shubin + Donaldson Architects, the Santa Barbara project will include a contemporary interior upgrade and renovation to the Spectrum Uptown Club, 3908 State St., and involves approximately 15,000 square feet of area. The renovation will provide new facilities for state-of-the-art athletic and health equipment. Plans are also in progress to renovate the existing 55,000-square-foot Spectrum Health Club in Thousand Oaks, which will involve a major interior and exterior upgrade of the existing facility. Both projects will include GREEN and SUSTAINABLE design features, including new energy-efficient lighting, low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) paints, finishes and adhesives, new high-efficiency HVAC units and energy-conserving features to exceed Title 24 Energy requirements.

