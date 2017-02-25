Downed Power Lines Close Hollister Avenue Between Santa Barbara and Goleta

Falling eucalyptus snaps utility poles east of San Marcos High School; Edison reportedly restores electricity to most customers after area outage

Apparent rot and woodpecker damage are visible near the top of a snapped power pole along Hollister Avenue. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Emergency vehicles block the street in front of Santa Barbara County Fire Station 13 at 4570 Hollister Ave. Downed power lines in the next block to the east forced authorities to close the road. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Hollister Avenue was closed in both directions between Auhay and Nogal drives near the Page Youth Center west of Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

A tree fell across utility lines Saturday morning near the Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave. between Santa Barbara and Goleta, badly damaging two power poles and knocking out electricity in the area. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Hollister Avenue was shut down Saturday between Santa Barbara and Goleta due to downed power lines across the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 8:30 a.m., CHP dispatchers received a report that a utility pole had snapped, shortly after a separate report of smoke seen coming from the top of the pole.

The incident was occurring in the area of the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., and Santa Barbara County Fire Station 13, 4570 Hollister Ave., east of San Marcos High School.

Hollister was closed in both directions from Auhay Drive to Nogal Drive, and there was no estimate of when it would be reopened.

Some 4,000 customers were reported to be without power, and Southern California Edison crews were being dispatched to the scene. By 2 p.m., according to Edison’s Outage Map, power had been restored to all but about 250 customers.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

