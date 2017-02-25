Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Downed Power Lines Close Hollister Avenue Between Santa Barbara and Goleta

Falling eucalyptus snaps utility poles east of San Marcos High School; Edison reportedly restores electricity to most customers after area outage

A tree fell across utility lines Saturday morning near the Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave. between Santa Barbara and Goleta, badly damaging two power poles and knocking out electricity in the area.

A tree fell across utility lines Saturday morning near the Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave. between Santa Barbara and Goleta, badly damaging two power poles and knocking out electricity in the area. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 206 > of 4
Hollister Avenue was closed in both directions between Auhay and Nogal drives near the Page Youth Center west of Santa Barbara.

Hollister Avenue was closed in both directions between Auhay and Nogal drives near the Page Youth Center west of Santa Barbara. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 207 > of 4
Emergency vehicles block the street in front of Santa Barbara County Fire Station 13 at 4570 Hollister Ave. Downed power lines in the next block to the east forced authorities to close the road.

Emergency vehicles block the street in front of Santa Barbara County Fire Station 13 at 4570 Hollister Ave. Downed power lines in the next block to the east forced authorities to close the road. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

< 209 > of 4
Apparent rot and woodpecker damage are visible near the top of a snapped power pole along Hollister Avenue.

Apparent rot and woodpecker damage are visible near the top of a snapped power pole along Hollister Avenue. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

< 208 > of 4
 
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2 p.m. | February 25, 2017 | 9:13 a.m.

Hollister Avenue was shut down Saturday between Santa Barbara and Goleta due to downed power lines across the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 8:30 a.m., CHP dispatchers received a report that a utility pole had snapped, shortly after a separate report of smoke seen coming from the top of the pole.

The incident was occurring in the area of the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., and Santa Barbara County Fire Station 13, 4570 Hollister Ave., east of San Marcos High School.

Hollister was closed in both directions from Auhay Drive to Nogal Drive, and there was no estimate of when it would be reopened.

Some 4,000 customers were reported to be without power, and Southern California Edison crews were being dispatched to the scene. By 2 p.m., according to Edison’s Outage Map, power had been restored to all but about 250 customers.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 