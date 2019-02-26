Pixel Tracker

Hollister Elementary Team Places First in Engineering Challenge at Tournament

Hollister Elementary Team Super Six Click to view larger
Members of Team Super Six from Hollister Elementary celebrate their first-place finish in the Engineering Challenge of the Destination Imagination Regional Tournament held Saturday. (Destination Imagination photo)
By Jill Murray for Destination Imagination | February 26, 2019 | 6:13 p.m.

Team Super Six from Hollister Elementary placed first in the Engineering Challenge of the Destination Imagination Regional Tournament held Saturday at Arroyo Grande High School.

By placing first in their challenge, Team Super Six qualified to attend the Destination Imagination California State Tournament to be held in Clovis on April 6.

The Destination Imagination Regional Tournament is an innovative, fun-filled event in which students from area schools presented their creative solutions to a number of mind-bending STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) challenges.

The challenge selected by Team Super Six involved creating a lightweight structure that held 129 pounds without breaking. The students scored especially high on incorporating the engineering challenge into a cohesive and humorous drama involving a battle between dragons and unicorns. The students met weekly for several months to prepare their solution and practice for additional contests called “Instant Challenges” that went into their total score.

"State Tournament here we come! The Super 6 were super awesome yesterday — it was really worth the time and work we have put into Destination Imagination,” said Mike Estrella, team manager of Super Six.

"Did you see how well we worked as a team?" team member Malina Murray asked.

"I had a lot of fun making stuff," team member Ollie Estrella said. "The challenges we had were kind of hard, but our team is smart and creative. I hope we do well in the next tournament."

— Jill Murray is a co-manager of Destination Imagination.

