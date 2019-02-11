Fight Continues Over Public Access to Hollister Ranch Beaches

In recent ruling, Santa Barbara Superior Court judge denies final approval to the settlement reached by property owners and state agencies

A decades-long war over the public’s right to access a pristine piece of coastline drags on, with battles waging in a Santa Barbara courtroom and before a state commission, and some people hopeful that 2019 might bring resolution.

The fight centers on 8.5 miles of coastline at Hollister Ranch, an expansive residential subdivision west of Gaviota State Park.

This year, the California Coastal Commission said it intends to update the Hollister Ranch Public Access Program, adopted in 1982, and has solicited suggestions for improvements, drawing more than 450 letters as of mid-January.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne recently issued a ruling that did not grant final approval to a controversial class-action settlement, through which the state proposes to abandon rights to overland access to one of Hollister Ranch’s beaches.

The pact would be between the plaintiffs, including the Hollister Ranch Owners' Association, and the defendants, who include the California Coastal Conservancy and the California Coastal Commision.

This could be a pivotal year for the longstanding conflict pitting public access against private property rights, with beloved surfing spots on the line.

“I’m really excited. I think this is a once-in-lifetime moment, well, once in 40 years anyway,” said Marc Chytilo, from the Gaviota Coastal Trails Alliance, which has entered the class-action lawsuit to oppose the settement. “And it’s not just one thing that’s happening. It’s five or six things that are all happening at once that are all leading toward that conclusion that there needs to be public access,” he said.

About Hollister Ranch

Hollister Ranch is a 14,500-acre, gated, residential subdivision sitting on a working cattle ranch west of Gaviota State Park, with 135 parcels of 100-acres or larger.

Several real estate advertisements tout the expensive properties as coming with 8.5 miles of private beach frontage.

Hollister Ranch, along with Cojo-Jalama Ranch and Vandenberg Air Force Base, have what a Coastal Commission staff member called “the dubious distinction” of being the largest, least-publicly accessible stretch of coastline. In a 60-mile stretch, only two miles are open to the public.

Nearly 50 years ago, voters approved the California Coastal Act, which includes a mandate protecting the public’s right to access beaches.

In the early 1980s, the Coastal Commission adopted a comprehensive Public Access Program to provide daily public access to 8.5 miles of shoreline at Hollister Ranch,

For what the Coastal Commission called “a variety of reasons,” the program wasn’t implemented.

The plan called for a program with daily public access to the beaches, with a shuttle from Gaviota State Park and daily caps on visitors.

Last year, state Assemblymember Monique Limon introduced Assembly Bill 2534, which would have authorized funding to secure public accessways at Hollister, but Gov. Jerry Brown declined to sign the bill.

“While well-intentioned, this bill relies on the implementation of a coastal access program adopted in 1982,” Brown said in a statement. “Although this program could have been completed over three decades ago, it was not and is now outdated.”

He called for the state agencies to craft “a sensible and fiscally responsible plan.”

New life for old plan

In response, the Coastal Commission has launched efforts to update the Hollister Access Plan, soliciting suggestions and linking to the old plan and related documents on a webpage available by clicking here.

This effort also will include a public workshop planned for Santa Barbara in March.

During the Coastal Commission’s December meeting, several Hollister Ranch property owners and others spoke about the issue.

“I just want to also emphasize the importance of including the Hollister Ranch owners who have taken care of this coastline, and have protected it and do maintain a very strong position on preserving the natural resources up there,” said Bob Healy, a Hollister Ranch owner.

It’s not just property owners fighting efforts to boost public access.

Professional surfer Sam George, former editor of Surfer magazine and now a documentary filmmaker, said he has a long connection to the Hollister Ranch coast.

“I used to resent the elitism of the owners,” said George. “But as time went on, I realized that that inadvertent stewardship is really what has kept the ranch so beautiful and maintained and protected the environment.”

Coastal Commission Chair Dayna Bochco verbally lashed out at Hollister Ranch owners resisting public access and called the opposition “a very subtle kind of elitism” at December's hearing.

“Nobody wants to ruin pristine property,” Bochco said at the end of the informational hearing. “That’s absurd. … You shouldn’t be able to enjoy it any more than any other human being. You are no better of a steward (of the environment) than we are.”

Commissioner Mark Vargas said it was important that the state not let up the pressure on the effort.

“We have an opportunity to right a 40-year wrong of denial of public access to all Californians to this sector of the coast,” he said. “This coast belongs to everybody.”

The heat is on Hollister

Days after Hollister Ranch property owners touted their environmental stewardship, the Coastal Commission sent the HROA a notice of violation for its program allowing driving on the beach.

In the Dec. 18 letter, Coastal Commission staff noted Hollister Ranch property owners and opponents of public access to the beaches have repeatedly expressed concern about the environmental impacts of increased visitors. The property owners have described themselves as coastal stewards responsible for preserving the coastal segment.

“However, driving of motor vehicles on the beach has, as noted above, the potential for very significant detrimental impacts, and would greatly exceed the usual disruption to the coast caused from low-impact pedestrian use of beaches,” the notice of violation said.

Beach drivers also put federally protected species, such as the western snowy plover, in peril, the violation notice said.

In a statement, the HROA responded to say its board had decided to suspend the beach driving program in December, and later banned all beach driving.

While the Coastal Commission alleged the beach driving program amounted to “development” that required a permit, impaired public access and caused environmental damage, the HROA disgreed.

“Nonetheless, the association’s board of directors has concluded that Hollister Ranch’s commitment to responsible stewardship of the ranch’s natural resources is best served by a change in policy regarding beach driving,” the HROA said.

It appears the Coastal Commission has turned up heat on Hollister Ranch in other ways.

At their Feb. 7 meeting, commissioners heard an appeal of a Santa Barbara County Planning Commission decision to approve a Hollister Ranch owner’s plan to install a swimming pool and spa.

As staff recommended, commissioners found that “a substantial issue exists” due to questions whether the county-approved permit “is consistent with the public access and recreational policies and provisions” of the Local Coastal Plan and public access policies of the Coastal Act. A full hearing on the appeal will be heard at a later date.

Lawsuit settlement sparks opposition

While many of the battles take place at the state level, another is playing out in a Santa Barbara courtroom in a dispute over a proposed settlement agreement, available by clicking here, between state agencies and the Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association.

Under the deal stemming from a 2013 lawsuit, the state would give up overland access to a three-quarters mile stretch of coastline at Hollister Ranch.

In exchange, Hollister Ranch would allow kindergartners through 12th-graders to participate in a tide pool school program with 24 opportunities yearly.

A nonprofit access program would provide seven opportunities initially, with the number expected to grow to 20.

Any other members of the public would have to access that stretch of beach from the water.

Before approving the deal to relinquish a disputed public accessway to the beach, the court allowed public comment, which led to opposition and intervention by groups including the Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance.

During a hearing on Jan. 14, Judge Colleen Sterne in her tentative ruling appeared poised to deny final approval for the settlement, but she took it under submission after hearing attorneys’ verbal arguments.

Sterne told attorneys she planned to “take my final walk through the case” and issue a ruling in writing.

She issued a supplemental ruling last week that did not approve the settlement, and spelled out the procedural process for possibly rejecting the settlement by allowing the Trails Alliance to file a cross-complaint.

In her ruling, Sterne wrote, “It would be beneficial to the orderly disposition of this matter to have the issue of the HROA settlement validity and effectiveness formally pleaded.”

She set dates for attorneys to file cross-complaints and responses, and ordered attorneys on all sides to return to court for a case management conference at 8:30 a.m. March 18.

HROA attorneys declined to comment about the judge’s ruling, which seems to support their contentions included in previous filings faulting the Trail Alliance for procedural matters.



“If (the Trail Alliance) wants to affirmatively attack the 2017 and 2018 Settlement Agreements, no one is stopping it; but it must do so with a petition or complaint, not an answer,” a December 2018 filing argued.

“This ruling reflects the importance of public interest advocates in this lawsuit,” said Chytilo, attorney for the Alliance. “The judge has rejected Hollister’s efforts to remove us from the lawsuit and to marginalize the public. We are committed to representing the public and securing reasonable public access to all 8.5 miles of the beaches and tidelands adjoining Hollister Ranch.”

In court during the Jan. 14 hearing, HROA attorney Beth Collins asked the court to finalize the settlement and grant a motion for final approval.

“This has been a long, expensive, hard fought litigation,” Collins said.

She suggested the judge didn’t know the weaknesses of the state's case that led to the pact.

The state “fought like crazy, fought very hard, and now is fighting for a settlement,” she said.

An attorney for the state, Jamee Patterson, also asked the judge to finalize the settlement, and said state defendants stand behind the 2017 agreement and its managed-access program.

Regarding the Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy, Patterson said, “Public access is their job, that's what they do; they're not pushovers, especially the California Coastal Commission.”

But Trails Alliance attorney Ellison Folk said the advocacy organization is representing the public’s interest, access the interveners contend was given up by the Coastal Conservancy and Coastal Commission.

“One of the most precious rights that the public has in California, access to the coast,” Folk said, objecting to final approval of the settlement.

