State agencies decline to join complaint against Judge Colleen Sterne; opponents criticize purpose and timing of petition

Hollister Ranch homeowners have filed a petition to disqualify Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne from a civil case regarding public access to the private coastline, questioning her impartiality.

In a filing Friday, Sterne denied claims of bias and called the petition, which was filed six years into the case, untimely.

Additionally, state agencies involved in the lawsuit said they are not part of the effort to get Sterne off the case. The Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance criticized the petition to remove her.

The Hollister Ranch homeowners’ Feb. 22 petition came about two weeks after Sterne ruled against homeowners in one aspect of the 2013 lawsuit over the complex case.

“After carefully considering the relevant facts and legal grounds, and recognizing the sensitivity involved, plaintiffs file this petition at the earliest practicable opportunity, out of necessity to prevent the perceived bias from further affecting this case,” attorney Barry Cappello, who represents several homeowners, wrote in a filing.

“This petition reflects the plaintiffs’ reasonable concerns about the appearance of bias, based on the judge’s suggestion to a party how to proceed strategically, among other things.”

Hollister Ranch is a 14,500-acre, gated, residential subdivision located on a working cattle ranch west of Gaviota State Park, with 135 parcels of 100 acres or larger.

The lawsuit by the Hollister Ranch Owners Association, the Hollister Ranch Cooperative and several homeowners was filed in 2013 against the State Coastal Conservancy, the California Coastal Commission and others in a battle pitting private property rights against the public’s right to access the coast.

In 2018, Sterne required public notification about a settlement agreement between Hollister Ranch homeowners and state agencies that would have seen the state abandon rights to overland access to a small segment of beach in exchange for an expansion of a managed access program and a license for people to have limited, ocean-only access to three-quarters of a mile of the coast.

In the petition to disqualify Sterne, Cappello contended that the court took “the unheard-of step” of requiring notice of a hearing on the final approval of the settlement and included directions about how to intervene.

“The court made that ruling while acknowledging that all of the parties were correct — there was no support under the law for the court’s order requiring notice to the public,” he wrote.

Upon learning of the proposed settlement agreement, the Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance asked to intervene — a request that Sterne ultimately approved despite objections from Hollister Ranch and the state agencies’ attorneys.

“The court’s subsequent approval of the intervention by the trail alliance then seemingly confirmed that the judge had entered into the proceedings and cast a shadow on judicial neutrality,” Capello wrote.

But the Coastal Commission and the State Coastal Conservancy wrote in a later filing that they do not join in the petition to disqualify Sterne.

“It appears that the petition is untimely,” the agencies’ attorney stated.

The Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance also challenged attempts to get Sterne off the case.

“This delay served no purpose but to game the system and preserve a potential off-ramp in the event of an unfavorable decision,” the association’s filing stated.

The alliance attorney added that “such gambling is prohibited” and called the petition inappropriate.

“Furthermore, even if the petition were untimely, plaintiffs cannot establish that a reasonable person would entertain doubts about Judge Sterne’s impartiality,” the alliance attorney stated.

Sterne’s attorney, Sarah Overton, also denied bias in a response filed Friday.

“Plaintiffs have failed to meet their burden of showing that Judge Sterne is biased or prejudiced, or that any grounds for disqualification exist,” she wrote. “Additionally, their challenge is not timely. Thus, Judge Sterne must continue to hear the instant matter.”

A Santa Barbara County or visiting judge is expected to rule on the petition.

While a ruling on the petition to remove Sterne is pending, the Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance filed a cross-complaint against the state agencies. The cross-complaint alleges that the settlement violates several laws, including those requiring the transparency.

Trail alliance attorneys contend that public outcry against “this back-door dealing has been severe.”

“Instead of considering the public’s interests, however, cross-defendants threw in the towel on ever getting meaningful access to the state tidelands and beaches at Hollister Ranch,” the filing stated.

“What few would-be beachgoers who can afford it are now condemned to brave the dangers of the Gaviota coast by a small, vulnerable boat to reach a narrow sliver of beach. As a result, the HROA settlement prejudices all members of the public, but especially those marginalized communities that have historically lacked access to California’s coastal resources.”

Trail alliance attorneys contend the state’s settlement with homeowners is “a bad and dangerous deal for the public” along with violating state law and calling for setting aside the settlement.

A trial confirmation conference tentatively is planned for April 15, according to court information.

