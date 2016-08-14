Expanded Public Access to Hollister Ranch Beach at Center of Land Owners’ Battle with State

In court, owners contend government is trying to encroach on private property; Coastal Commission says prior agreement guarantees easement

Property owners at 14,500-acre Hollister Ranch on the remote coast west of Santa Barbara are back in court, seeking to prevent nonresidents from accessing the beach from the steep blufftops and privately owned shoreline.

Both sides — the Hollister Ranch Owners Association on one, and the California Coastal Commission and State Coastal Conservancy on the other — appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne’s courtroom on Aug. 1 with competing requests for a favorable court ruling.

“The state is attempting to take private property for public purposes,” said Steven Amerikaner, an attorney with Brownstein Farber Hyatt Schreck representing the Hollister Ranch owners. “The ranch is asserting the private property rights that are protected by both the California and U.S. constitutions, and by California law.

“The State of California, it has the right to use a stretch of the private property portion of the beach; it is asserting that it has the right to use the private property portion of the beach. It is also asserting that it has the right to use the private roads through Hollister Ranch.”

Written in 1982, the Hollister Ranch Access Program developed by the Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy outlines a plan that includes provisions for public access to the ranch’s coastal resources.

Three years ago, Amerikaner said, ranch owners and organizations sued the Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy to stop implementation of an agreement known as an “offer to dedicate” that had been signed by the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

“The public has no right the use the property that is landward of the main high tide line,” Amerikaner said. “That is private property.”

According to the plan, a public access easement would be obtained through implementation of the ranch access program along the entire ranch shoreline of a width equal to the distance between the mean high tide line inland to the base of the bluffs.

“Unfortunately, (it’s) not implemented as it requires cooperation by the ranch,” Coastal Commission staffer Linda Locklin said. “(It) provides for managed public access into the ranch beaches.”

In 1982, the Metropolitan Los Angeles YMCA was granted a 160-parcel coastal development permit in Cuarto Canyon for a camp and conference facilities on land within the ranch, subject to the condition that controlled public access to the beach be provided for 50 visitors from the general public per day.

The YMCA was granted easements to use Hollister Ranch’s private roads and a portion of the beach. A year later, the organization dropped its summer camp plans and sold the property to the Hollister Ranch Owners Association

According to court documents filed by the state Attorney General’s Office, access for the public remained active, as a property right pre-existing the 1971 subdivision that created the Hollister Ranch Owners Association and the ranch.

A year before Hollister Ranch was established and subdivided, and before landowners and the property association held the rights, the YMCA obtained land and an easement in 1970.

The ranch grants permission for educational and scientific purposes. It allows school groups onto the beach on a regular basis, and also permits professional organizations and individuals to conduct studies and research, Amerikaner said.

Visitors who want to use the public portion of the Hollister Ranch beach currently must be invited on the ranch by an owner, arrive by boat, or hike or bike from the beach at Gaviota State Park during low tide.

The Hollister Ranch Access Program document describes phases that include a shuttle van transportation from Gaviota State Park, pedestrian trails, drinking fountains, trash receptacles, restrooms, showers and a maximum of 500 visitors per day.

“The passenger van system will minimize the vehicle trips for the public access and ensure that public vehicular access is controlled in keeping with coastal resources protection and reasonable expectations of private ranch owners,” according to the 1982 plan.

Another hearing to discuss the schedule and plan for future activities in the litigation is set for Aug. 22.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.