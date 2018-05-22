Hollister Ranch Settlement Allows Narrow Public Access to Beach Area—But Only by Ocean

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge gave preliminary approval to a class-action lawsuit settlement between the parties in a case in which residents of Hollister Ranch have been trying to keep the public from accessing the secluded Gaviota Coast beach from the bluffs and shoreline.

The plaintiffs — the Hollister Ranch Cooperative, the Hollister Ranch Owners Association and individual residents — and the state, California Coastal Commission and State Coastal Conservancy agreed to the settlement, according to Sterne’s ruling.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in 2013 and “assert that the public access easements are unenforceable and provide no rights of access or use,” Sterne summarized in her ruling.

Hollister Ranch is an exclusive large-lot subdivision between Gaviota and Pt. Conception that is a renowned surfing area. Property owners on the 14,400 acres of pristine coastal land include musician Jackson Browne and film director James Cameron.

The settlement allows public access to certain beach areas that are accessible only by ocean, and “controlled access” by land through the Hollister Ranch Managed Access Program, but only for certain groups, including school children and approved nonprofit organizations, Sterne’s ruling said.

It virtually eliminates public access by land to the beach area, which is about two miles west of Gaviota State Park.

In a statement, the Hollister Ranch Owners Association said the settlement reached in December establishes a ¾-mile public area of the beach, “with access only from the ocean via surfboard, paddleboard, kayak, or soft-bottom boat.”

The area open to the public cannot be accessed through the Hollister Ranch main gate or any private road, the association said.

A second settlement in March required the state to “disavow and disclaim any right, title or interest to parcels in Hollister Ranch,” and the Hollister Ranch Cooperative and three individual plaintiffs waived all claims against the state in exchange, according to a statement from the Hollister Ranch Owners Association.

Sterne ruled Monday on the second settlement and granted preliminary approval.

“Because the settlement abandons disputed rights of public access, the court raised the issue of whether, and to what extent, notice must, or should, be provided to the affected public,” Sterne wrote in the tentative ruling.

Sterne decided to require public notice to be published in a local newspaper, though parties had asserted that notice to non-party people would “potentially be disruptive to finalizing the settlement.”

To object to the settlement, a member of the public would have to become a party to the action, Sterne noted, and to do so, the person would have “to make a legally sufficient showing that intervention would be appropriate under all the circumstances.”

The next court date was set for Sept. 10, said Steven Amerikaner, an attorney for the Hollister Ranch Owners Association.

